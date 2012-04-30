Delicious Layer Cake Recipes
Chocolate Cake With Caramel Frosting and Gumdrop Roses
Use pink or red gumdrops to form edible flowers for a sweet cake topping.
Get the recipe: Chocolate Cake With Caramel Frosting and Gumdrop Roses
Strawberry Shortcake
Take advantage of juicy, sweet strawberries with this classic luscious dessert; use a cake mix to help cut down prep time.
Get the recipe: Strawberry Shortcake
Yellow Cake With Fresh Strawberry Filling, Chocolate Sour Cream Frosting, and Strawberries
This delectable chocolate-frosted cake hides a sweet berry center.
Get the recipe: Yellow Cake With Fresh Strawberry Filling, Chocolate Sour Cream Frosting, and Strawberries
Yellow Lemon Cake With Candied Lemons and Pistachios
Sandwiched with lemon curd and frosted with lemon icing, this pretty two-layer dessert gets a nice crunch from the chopped pistachios.
Get the recipe: Yellow Lemon Cake With Candied Lemons and Pistachios
Apricot-Coconut Cake
Get the recipe: Apricot-Coconut Cake
Chocolate Cake With Coffee Frosting and Crushed Cookies
Decorate the sides with crushed chocolate wafer cookies to add crunchy texture and another layer of chocolate flavor.
Get the recipe: Chocolate Cake With Coffee Frosting and Crushed Cookies
Yellow Cake With Vanilla Frosting and White Chocolate Chips
Turn an ordinary dessert into something special by pressing white chocolate chips into the sides of the cake.
Get the recipe: Yellow Cake With Vanilla Frosting and White Chocolate Chips
Ice Cream Cake
Use softened ice cream instead of icing to frost a basic two-layer cake.
Get the recipe: Ice Cream Cake
Yellow Cake With Pastry Cream Filling, Chocolate Ganache Frosting, and Shaved Chocolate
A garnish of shaved bittersweet chocolate makes this cake extra-fancy.
Get the recipe: Yellow Cake With Pastry Cream Filling, Chocolate Ganache Frosting, and Shaved Chocolate