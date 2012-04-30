Delicious Layer Cake Recipes

By Real Simple
Updated September 26, 2016
Christopher Baker
Aiming to impress? Bake up one of these delightful layer cakes—they’re surprisingly easy to create.
Chocolate Cake With Caramel Frosting and Gumdrop Roses

Christopher Baker

Use pink or red gumdrops to form edible flowers for a sweet cake topping.

Get the recipe: Chocolate Cake With Caramel Frosting and Gumdrop Roses

Strawberry Shortcake

Lisa Hubbard

Take advantage of juicy, sweet strawberries with this classic luscious dessert; use a cake mix to help cut down prep time.

Get the recipe: Strawberry Shortcake

Yellow Cake With Fresh Strawberry Filling, Chocolate Sour Cream Frosting, and Strawberries

Christopher Baker

This delectable chocolate-frosted cake hides a sweet berry center.

Get the recipe: Yellow Cake With Fresh Strawberry Filling, Chocolate Sour Cream Frosting, and Strawberries

Yellow Lemon Cake With Candied Lemons and Pistachios

Christopher Baker

Sandwiched with lemon curd and frosted with lemon icing, this pretty two-layer dessert gets a nice crunch from the chopped pistachios.

Get the recipe: Yellow Lemon Cake With Candied Lemons and Pistachios

Apricot-Coconut Cake

Con Poulos

Get the recipe: Apricot-Coconut Cake

Chocolate Cake With Coffee Frosting and Crushed Cookies

Christopher Baker

Decorate the sides with crushed chocolate wafer cookies to add crunchy texture and another layer of chocolate flavor.

Get the recipe: Chocolate Cake With Coffee Frosting and Crushed Cookies

Yellow Cake With Vanilla Frosting and White Chocolate Chips

Christopher Baker

Turn an ordinary dessert into something special by pressing white chocolate chips into the sides of the cake.

Get the recipe: Yellow Cake With Vanilla Frosting and White Chocolate Chips

Ice Cream Cake

Lisa Hubbard

Use softened ice cream instead of icing to frost a basic two-layer cake.

Get the recipe: Ice Cream Cake

Yellow Cake With Pastry Cream Filling, Chocolate Ganache Frosting, and Shaved Chocolate

Christopher Baker

A garnish of shaved bittersweet chocolate makes this cake extra-fancy.

Get the recipe: Yellow Cake With Pastry Cream Filling, Chocolate Ganache Frosting, and Shaved Chocolate

By Real Simple