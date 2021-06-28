9 Ways to Get Your Ice Cream Fix Without an Ice Cream Maker

Mason Jar Ice Cream

If you don't feel like whipping out the electric mixer, you can still incorporate that all-important air by shaking together your ingredients in a mason jar, then placing it in the freezer. The basic recipe is a cup of heavy cream, a tablespoon of sugar, and any flavorings you'd like (such as a teaspoon of vanilla extract). Combine the ingredients in a sealed mason jar, shake vigorously for several minutes, then freeze for three hours.