9 Ways to Get Your Ice Cream Fix Without an Ice Cream Maker
No ice cream maker? No problem. Try these easy-to-make no-churn frozen desserts.
In the midst of a heat wave, ice cream can feel like the only thing that can cool things down. Fortunately, you don't need an ice cream maker to get homemade ice cream-with just a few ingredients and a little freezer time, you can create your own no-ice-cream-maker ice cream.
For most of these no-churn ice cream recipes, sweetened condensed milk is combined with whipped cream and a few choice ingredients to create an airy-textured sweet treat that can be frozen as is.
Consider these ice cream recipes a jumping off point-you can always experiment with other flavors (like mango in lieu of papaya) to find your perfect no-ice-cream-maker frozen dessert.
Related Items
No-Churn Roasted Strawberry Ice Cream
Roasting the strawberries gives them a deeper flavor that really comes out in this homemade no-churn ice cream.
Ice-Cream-Maker-Free Chocolate Ice Cream
You need just three ingredients (and a few hours) to make this soft-serve ice cream treat.
No-Churn Papaya Ice Cream
This easy ice cream requires just a few ingredients for a tropical (and tasty) dessert-no ice cream maker needed!
Mason Jar Ice Cream
If you don't feel like whipping out the electric mixer, you can still incorporate that all-important air by shaking together your ingredients in a mason jar, then placing it in the freezer. The basic recipe is a cup of heavy cream, a tablespoon of sugar, and any flavorings you'd like (such as a teaspoon of vanilla extract). Combine the ingredients in a sealed mason jar, shake vigorously for several minutes, then freeze for three hours.
Rolled Ice Cream
Want to get your ice cream fix faster? Keep a baking pan in the freezer so you can enjoy ice-cold Thai-style rolled ice cream whenever you want.
No-Churn Pumpkin Ice Cream With Cranberry Compote
If you can't wait for pumpkin spice latte season, get a summer-ready take on the flavor with this easy-to-make homemade ice cream.
No-Churn Raspberry-Peach Sorbet
For a dairy-free (but no less decadent) frozen dessert, try this no-churn sorbet that uses summer farmers' market favorites.
Snow Ice Cream
Snow is a little hard to come by in the summer, but shaved ice could stand in to create this slushy not-quite-ice-cream treat.
No-Churn Mango Sorbet
A little sweetened coconut milk gives this tropical sorbet a creamier mouthfeel.