9 Ways to Get Your Ice Cream Fix Without an Ice Cream Maker

No ice cream maker? No problem. Try these easy-to-make no-churn frozen desserts.

By Lisa Milbrand
June 28, 2021
Credit: Getty Images

In the midst of a heat wave, ice cream can feel like the only thing that can cool things down. Fortunately, you don't need an ice cream maker to get homemade ice cream-with just a few ingredients and a little freezer time, you can create your own no-ice-cream-maker ice cream.

For most of these no-churn ice cream recipes, sweetened condensed milk is combined with whipped cream and a few choice ingredients to create an airy-textured sweet treat that can be frozen as is.

Consider these ice cream recipes a jumping off point-you can always experiment with other flavors (like mango in lieu of papaya) to find your perfect no-ice-cream-maker frozen dessert.

Credit: Samantha Seneviratne

No-Churn Roasted Strawberry Ice Cream

get the recipe

Roasting the strawberries gives them a deeper flavor that really comes out in this homemade no-churn ice cream.

Credit: RealSimple.com

Ice-Cream-Maker-Free Chocolate Ice Cream

get the recipe

You need just three ingredients (and a few hours) to make this soft-serve ice cream treat. 

Credit: Victor Protasio

No-Churn Papaya Ice Cream

get the recipe

This easy ice cream requires just a few ingredients for a tropical (and tasty) dessert-no ice cream maker needed! 

Credit: Getty Images

Mason Jar Ice Cream

If you don't feel like whipping out the electric mixer, you can still incorporate that all-important air by shaking together your ingredients in a mason jar, then placing it in the freezer.  The basic recipe is a cup of heavy cream, a tablespoon of sugar, and any flavorings you'd like (such as a teaspoon of vanilla extract). Combine the ingredients in a sealed mason jar, shake vigorously for several minutes, then freeze for three hours. 

Credit: Prostock-Studio/Getty Images

Rolled Ice Cream

Get the Recipe

Want to get your ice cream fix faster? Keep a baking pan in the freezer so you can enjoy ice-cold Thai-style rolled ice cream whenever you want. 

Credit: Max Kelly

No-Churn Pumpkin Ice Cream With Cranberry Compote

get the recipe

If you can't wait for pumpkin spice latte season, get a summer-ready take on the flavor with this easy-to-make homemade ice cream.

Credit: Marcus Nilsson

No-Churn Raspberry-Peach Sorbet

get the recipe

For a dairy-free (but no less decadent) frozen dessert, try this no-churn sorbet that uses summer farmers' market favorites. 

Credit: Getty Images

Snow Ice Cream

Get the Recipe

Snow is a little hard to come by in the summer, but shaved ice could stand in to create this slushy not-quite-ice-cream treat. 

Credit: Tom Schierlitz

No-Churn Mango Sorbet

get the recipe

A little sweetened coconut milk gives this tropical sorbet a creamier mouthfeel. 

