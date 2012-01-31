How to Make Chocolate Covered Strawberries: The Easy Recipe and Steps
You could buy a box of candy, but where’s the love in that? Melt your Valentine’s heart with these chocolate covered strawberries, which can be created in less than an hour and as a make-ahead recipe so you don’t have to spend any time preparing the treat on Valentine’s Day itself. Sure, there are a ton of Valentine’s Day gifts for him and for her out there, but what’s more romantic (and tasty) than chocolate covered strawberries to celebrate the holiday? (Pair with Valentine card ideas for best results.)
Knowing how to wash strawberries isn’t quite the same as knowing what to do with them once they’re clean. Whether it’s almost February 14 or you just want a sweet, fruity treat, making chocolate dipped strawberries is an excellent use for those berries. You can serve them as-is, skewer them for easier serving, or arrange them around a larger fruit plate at your next gathering. Whatever you do with the final result, this chocolate covered strawberries recipe won’t disappoint. Pull them out on Valentine’s Day morning or after you’ve exchanged Galentine’s Day gifts, and all your loves will have good reason to celebrate.
Perfect Chocolate Covered Strawberries
Watch our video of how to make chocolate covered strawberries for a look at this recipe and easy steps so you can say “I love you” in a most delicious way. Follow the instructions on the next couple of slides to make a batch in less than an hour—you can even make them up to two days in advance. They’re perfect for Valentine’s Day, a dessert party, or any romantic occasion.
Chop the Chocolate
The first step to making chocolate-covered strawberries is to coarsely chop 4 ounces of semisweet chocolate, then wash and dry 1 pound of strawberries (about 20).
Melt the Chocolate
Next, place the chocolate in a glass bowl and microwave in 30-second intervals, stirring in between, until the chocolate is melted and smooth. (For more guidance, check out how to melt chocolate.)
Dip the Strawberries
Holding by the stem end, dip the strawberry in the melted chocolate, letting the excess chocolate drip off. Repeat with the remaining berries until each you have the amount of chocolate dipped strawberries you want.
If you love white chocolate, you can also try our white chocolate dipped strawberry recipe.
Place the Chocolate-Dipped Strawberries on a Pan
Transfer the chocolate dipped strawberries onto a baking sheet lined with wax paper. As you set each berry down, slide it half an inch to the side to prevent the formation of a chocolate “foot.”
Chill Them, Then Enjoy!
Refrigerate the chocolate covered strawberries until the outside is firm, which will take at least 30 minutes. They will keep for up to three days, covered, in the refrigerator.