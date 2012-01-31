How to Make Chocolate Covered Strawberries: The Easy Recipe and Steps

You could buy a box of candy, but where’s the love in that? Melt your Valentine’s heart with these chocolate covered strawberries, which can be created in less than an hour and as a make-ahead recipe so you don’t have to spend any time preparing the treat on Valentine’s Day itself. Sure, there are a ton of Valentine’s Day gifts for him and for her out there, but what’s more romantic (and tasty) than chocolate covered strawberries to celebrate the holiday? (Pair with Valentine card ideas for best results.)

Knowing how to wash strawberries isn’t quite the same as knowing what to do with them once they’re clean. Whether it’s almost February 14 or you just want a sweet, fruity treat, making chocolate dipped strawberries is an excellent use for those berries. You can serve them as-is, skewer them for easier serving, or arrange them around a larger fruit plate at your next gathering. Whatever you do with the final result, this chocolate covered strawberries recipe won’t disappoint. Pull them out on Valentine’s Day morning or after you’ve exchanged Galentine’s Day gifts, and all your loves will have good reason to celebrate.