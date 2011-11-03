93 Christmas Cookie Recipes for Absolutely Any Holiday Occasion

Around this time of year, there’s no such thing as too many Christmas cookies. With the right cookie recipes, these tasty little holiday treats are ready for any occasion: Gift exchanges, office holiday parties, school celebrations, family gatherings, and more can all benefit from the addition of a few of the best Christmas cookies, just like all holiday greetings and Instagram posts are improved with the inclusion of some good Christmas quotes.

You may have Christmas cookie recipes passed down from a mother or grandfather; you may have some favorites you’ve picked up over the years. Or you might not have found your can’t-resist, must-make holiday cookie recipe yet, and that’s all right: It takes time to find that perfect treat that is easy for you to make, satisfies the whole family, and makes a great homemade gift, too.

Fortunately for you, we have dozens of cookie recipes perfect for the holiday season. From a foolproof peanut butter cookie recipe to giftable bars to easy lemon bars, these recipes are sure to satisfy every sweet tooth. They have a range of skill levels, cooking times, and ingredients, too, so finding the right treat for your ability and time availability will be a breeze.

The real challenge here is picking just one Christmas cookie to bake this season: If you end up picking a handful to enjoy (and share, if you want), you’re not the only one. Find your perfect recipes, set up some Christmas movies on Netflix, and get baking—you might just find that filling your cookie jar is a whole lot easier than tracking down all the Christmas gifts you need this year.