11 Easy Recipes for Easter Cakes
Need a sweet centerpiece for your holiday meal? Celebrate the season with these festive spring cakes.
Carrot Cake
Studded with grated carrot, pecans, and raisins, this classic two-layer cake is covered with a rich cream cheese frosting.
Get the recipe: Carrot Cake
Lemon Buttermilk Cake With Pistachio Ice Cream
Fresh lemon juice and zest give this easy loaf cake a bright citrus zing.
Get the recipe: Lemon Buttermilk Cake With Pistachio Ice Cream
Olive Oil Cake With Vanilla Oranges
Olive oil, buttermilk, and cornmeal flavor a not-too-sweet dessert dressed up with vanilla-infused orange segments.
Get the recipe: Olive Oil Cake With Vanilla Oranges
Glazed Lemon Pound Cake
A cup of healthful Greek yogurt makes this beautiful bundt cake moist and rich.
Get the recipe: Glazed Lemon Pound Cake
Classic Cheesecake
Top this heavenly dessert with a freshly-made cherry topping—so much better than the canned version.
Get the recipe: Classic Cheesecake
Vanilla Cheesecake
Add 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract to the batter to enhance the flavor of this creamy classic.
Get the recipe: Vanilla Cheesecake
Yellow Cake With Strawberries and Chocolate Sour Cream Frosting
Sandwich the two layers of cake with fresh strawberry filling and garnish with an impressive-looking (yet easy) strawberry fan.
Get the recipe: Yellow Cake With Strawberries and Chocolate Sour Cream Frosting
Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
The pineapple pieces caramelize as they bake at the bottom of the pan, resulting in a deep, roasted, tropical sweetness.
Get the recipe: Pineapple Upside-Down Cake
Yellow Lemon Cake With Candied Lemons and Pistachios
Press chopped nuts into the sides of the cake for a simple and fun garnish.
Get the recipe: Yellow Lemon Cake With Candied Lemons and Pistachios
Yellow Cake With Vanilla Frosting and White Chocolate Chips
For an elegant and unexpected dessert, decorate with white chocolate chips.
Get the recipe: Yellow Cake With Vanilla Frosting and White Chocolate Chips
Apricot-Coconut Cake
This fruity cake has a layer of apricot preserves and a toasted coconut exterior.
Get the recipe: Apricot-Coconut Cake