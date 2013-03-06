11 Easy Recipes for Easter Cakes

September 14, 2016
Need a sweet centerpiece for your holiday meal? Celebrate the season with these festive spring cakes.

Carrot Cake

Studded with grated carrot, pecans, and raisins, this classic two-layer cake is covered with a rich cream cheese frosting.

Lemon Buttermilk Cake With Pistachio Ice Cream

Fresh lemon juice and zest give this easy loaf cake a bright citrus zing.

Olive Oil Cake With Vanilla Oranges

Olive oil, buttermilk, and cornmeal flavor a not-too-sweet dessert dressed up with vanilla-infused orange segments.

Glazed Lemon Pound Cake

A cup of healthful Greek yogurt makes this beautiful bundt cake moist and rich.

Classic Cheesecake

Top this heavenly dessert with a freshly-made cherry topping—so much better than the canned version.

Vanilla Cheesecake

Add 2 teaspoons of vanilla extract to the batter to enhance the flavor of this creamy classic.

Yellow Cake With Strawberries and Chocolate Sour Cream Frosting

Sandwich the two layers of cake with fresh strawberry filling and garnish with an impressive-looking (yet easy) strawberry fan.

Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

The pineapple pieces caramelize as they bake at the bottom of the pan, resulting in a deep, roasted, tropical sweetness.

Yellow Lemon Cake With Candied Lemons and Pistachios

Press chopped nuts into the sides of the cake for a simple and fun garnish.

Yellow Cake With Vanilla Frosting and White Chocolate Chips

For an elegant and unexpected dessert, decorate with white chocolate chips.

Apricot-Coconut Cake

This fruity cake has a layer of apricot preserves and a toasted coconut exterior.

