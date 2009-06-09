25 Deliciously Decadent Holiday Dessert Recipes

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2016
William Meppem
A deliberately tempting photo gallery of sweet treats.
Individual Chocolate Melting Cakes

William Meppem

Yes, it tastes as good as it looks. Serve warm and top with caramel sauce and coffee ice cream.

Get the recipe: Individual Chocolate Melting Cakes

Easy Ice Cream Cake

Marcus Nilsson

This effortless ice cream cake requires only 10 minutes of prep time.

Get the recipe: Easy Ice Cream Cake

Secret-Ingredient Devil’s Food Cupcakes

Anna Williams

Whisked-in sour cream keeps this frosting of melted chocolate chips from being overly sweet.

Get the recipe: Secret-Ingredient Devil's Food Cupcakes

Apricot-Coconut Cake

Con Poulos

Toasted coconut, apricot preserves, and lots of deliciousness.

Get the recipe: Apricot-Coconut Cake

Applesauce Spice Cake

Sang An

Aromatic cinnamon and nutmeg make an applesauce cake savory.

Get the recipe: Applesauce Spice Cake

Tower of Cream Puffs

The Cake Girls

Build a tower of cream puffs for a dessert that’s as pretty as it is appealing.

See 12 Great Wedding Cakes.

Cupcakes With Vanilla Ice Cream Frosting

Anna Williams

Whipped ice cream swoops and swirls atop a golden cupcake.

Get the recipe: Cupcakes With Vanilla Ice Cream Frosting

Bittersweet Chocolate Cake

Hector Sanchez

This dense cake is the perfect antidote for a serious chocolate craving.

Get the recipe: Bittersweet Chocolate Cake

Pecan Cake With Rum Frosting

Miha Matei

Pecans give this cake its nutty taste and texture.

Get the recipe: Pecan Cake With Rum Frosting

Sweet-Tart Topped Cupcakes

Ngoc Minh Ngo

Substitute candied citrus slices for frosting: Simmer unpeeled, seedless oranges or lemons, thinly sliced, in simple syrup over low heat until softened, about 1 hour. Cool slightly.

See more outstanding cupcakes: Creative Cupcake Ideas

Apple Cake With Caramel Glaze

Amy Neunsinger

The drizzled caramel glaze is optional―but why deprive yourself?

Get the recipe: Apple Cake With Caramel Glaze

Mexican Chocolate Cake

David Prince

A Mexican classic: chocolate spiced with cinnamon and cayenne pepper.

Get the recipe: Mexican Chocolate Cake

Bite-size Cupcakes

Ngoc Minh Ngo

Bite-size cupcakes make for an unexpected birthday cake.

See more outstanding cupcakes: Creative Cupcake Ideas

Zuccotto

Quentin Bacon

It looks fancy, but this cake can actually be made in 25 minutes―without an oven or a stove.

Get the recipe: Zuccotto

Strawberry Ice Cream Cake

Anna Williams

Fresh strawberries permeate this gorgeously pink ice cream cake.

Get the recipe: Strawberry Ice Cream Cake

Chocolate-Coated Sunflower Seed Cupcakes

Ngoc Minh Ngo

Arrange “flowers” of chocolate-coated sunflower seeds for a delightful garnish.

See more outstanding cupcakes: Creative Cupcake Ideas

Ice Cream Cake

Lisa Hubbard

Kid meets grown-up in a coffee-flavored ice cream cake.

Get the recipe: Ice Cream Cake

Peppermint-Mousse Cake

Miki Duisterhof

Try this layered combo of peppermint and mousse when you’re in the mood to impress.

Get the recipe: Peppermint-Mousse Cake

Marshmallow Fluff Cupcakes

Ngoc Minh Ngo

For an oozy topping, spoon on Marshmallow Fluff, then put under the broiler for a few seconds, until it’s golden.

See more outstanding cupcakes: Creative Cupcake Ideas

Blondie Cupcakes

Brooke Slezak

Blondies reimagined in cupcake form brilliantly combine two classic treats.

Get the recipe: Blondie Cupcakes

Lemon Dome

Lisa Hubbard

Shhh: This easy-to-make lemon cake recipe starts with boxed mix and canned lemonade concentrate.

Get the recipe: Lemon Dome

Hot Chocolate Cake

Jim Franco

Scrumptious chocolate cake is baked right in the cup, and topped with melted marshmallows.

Get the recipe: Hot Chocolate Cake

Apple-Maple Cake

Willam Meppem

Granny Smith apples add a tart note to the cinnamon, walnut, and maple flavorings.

Get the recipe: Apple-Maple Cake

Chocolate Frosting

Kana Okada

Thick, rich chocolate frosting: in all ways, the icing on the cake.

Learn how to fix an imperfect cake and other food crises: Easy Fixes for 8 Common Kitchen Mishaps

Strawberry Shortcake

Lisa Hubbard

Fresh strawberries, homemade whipped cream: a quintessential summer dessert.

Get the recipe: Strawberry Shortcake

