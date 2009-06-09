25 Deliciously Decadent Holiday Dessert Recipes
Individual Chocolate Melting Cakes
Yes, it tastes as good as it looks. Serve warm and top with caramel sauce and coffee ice cream.
Easy Ice Cream Cake
This effortless ice cream cake requires only 10 minutes of prep time.
Secret-Ingredient Devil’s Food Cupcakes
Whisked-in sour cream keeps this frosting of melted chocolate chips from being overly sweet.
Apricot-Coconut Cake
Toasted coconut, apricot preserves, and lots of deliciousness.
Applesauce Spice Cake
Aromatic cinnamon and nutmeg make an applesauce cake savory.
Tower of Cream Puffs
Build a tower of cream puffs for a dessert that’s as pretty as it is appealing.
Cupcakes With Vanilla Ice Cream Frosting
Whipped ice cream swoops and swirls atop a golden cupcake.
Bittersweet Chocolate Cake
This dense cake is the perfect antidote for a serious chocolate craving.
Pecan Cake With Rum Frosting
Pecans give this cake its nutty taste and texture.
Sweet-Tart Topped Cupcakes
Substitute candied citrus slices for frosting: Simmer unpeeled, seedless oranges or lemons, thinly sliced, in simple syrup over low heat until softened, about 1 hour. Cool slightly.
Apple Cake With Caramel Glaze
The drizzled caramel glaze is optional―but why deprive yourself?
Mexican Chocolate Cake
A Mexican classic: chocolate spiced with cinnamon and cayenne pepper.
Bite-size Cupcakes
Bite-size cupcakes make for an unexpected birthday cake.
Zuccotto
It looks fancy, but this cake can actually be made in 25 minutes―without an oven or a stove.
Strawberry Ice Cream Cake
Fresh strawberries permeate this gorgeously pink ice cream cake.
Chocolate-Coated Sunflower Seed Cupcakes
Arrange “flowers” of chocolate-coated sunflower seeds for a delightful garnish.
Ice Cream Cake
Kid meets grown-up in a coffee-flavored ice cream cake.
Peppermint-Mousse Cake
Try this layered combo of peppermint and mousse when you’re in the mood to impress.
Marshmallow Fluff Cupcakes
For an oozy topping, spoon on Marshmallow Fluff, then put under the broiler for a few seconds, until it’s golden.
Blondie Cupcakes
Blondies reimagined in cupcake form brilliantly combine two classic treats.
Lemon Dome
Shhh: This easy-to-make lemon cake recipe starts with boxed mix and canned lemonade concentrate.
Hot Chocolate Cake
Scrumptious chocolate cake is baked right in the cup, and topped with melted marshmallows.
Apple-Maple Cake
Granny Smith apples add a tart note to the cinnamon, walnut, and maple flavorings.
Chocolate Frosting
Thick, rich chocolate frosting: in all ways, the icing on the cake.
Strawberry Shortcake
Fresh strawberries, homemade whipped cream: a quintessential summer dessert.
