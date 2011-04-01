21 Classic, Delicious Cookie Recipes
Step one in researching cookie recipes is deciding which types of cookies you want to bake: Christmas cookies, classic cookies, small cookies, large cookies, no-bake cookies—the options are nearly endless. Step one is easier said than done, right? So let’s take it back a step: You know that you want delicious cookie recipes, and thanks to this collection of cookies, that’s enough.
We’ve rounded up simple cookie recipes for almost every type of cookie, so you can find the one that speaks to you and start baking without too much time clicking around. Whether you’re preparing for a cookie exchange or just itching to make some of the most popular cookies out there for yourself, consider this your starting point.
Once you’ve picked your delicious cookie recipe, it’s time to gather your baking supplies. Hopefully you already have most of them in your pantry, but depending on what you’re making, a trip to the store may be necessary. (You could always try out some baking substitutions, too.) From there, it’s just a matter of baking as much or as little as you want. With these delicious cookies as the result of your efforts, you’ll be thanking yourself with every scrumptious bite.
Snickerdoodles
One bite of these chewy cinnamon cookies will take you right back to childhood.
Gingerbread Cookies
Who says gingerbread is just for the holidays? Bake these cookies year-round and decorate with a simple icing.
Chocolate Crinkles
Roll the dough in a generous dose of confectioners’ sugar before baking to achieve this pretty snowy effect.
Angeletti
Decorate these crumbly little bites with a light vanilla glaze and colorful sprinkles.
Chocolate Chocolate-Chunk Cookies
There’s melted chocolate in the batter along with chocolate chunks in the final product—a chocoholic’s delight.
Old-Fashioned Peanut Butter Cookies
Chewy and crumbly, this favorite has an added bonus—the recipe is flourless, making it a great gluten-free sweet treat.
Pecan Sandies
Chopped pecans add an irresistible nutty crunch.
Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies
This timeless recipe for everyone’s favorite cookie is loaded with chocolate chips; add chopped nuts for extra variety.
Jam Thumbprints
Fill sugar cookies with apricot or raspberry jam for a burst of sweet fruit in every bite.
Chewy Oatmeal-Raisin Cookies
Use old-fashioned rolled oats to lend robust flavor and texture to these hearty cookies.
Raspberry-Almond Linzer Cookies
Add ground toasted almonds to the batter to give these beautiful sandwich cookies a fragrant nuttiness.
Chewy Sugar Cookies
These easy, melt-in-your-mouth cookies don’t require any rolling or cutting out.
Almond Biscotti
Biscotti are baked twice to make them extra crisp and dry—perfect for dunking in a cup of coffee.
Glazed Lemon Cookies
A sweet lemon topping adorns these delightful citrus treats.
Chewy Spice Cookies
Molasses helps keep these cookies—spiced with ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves—moist and chewy.
Shortbread Wedges
Buttery, crumbly shortbread is an ideal afternoon treat with a cup of tea.
Pine Nut Drops
Crunchy pine nuts provide a satisfying contrast in these chewy cookies.
Florentines
Delicate, lacy cookies boast a layer of chocolate on one side for an extra-decadent treat.
Chocolate-Dipped Coconut Macaroons
To make chewy macaroons even more delicious, dip them in melted chocolate and let set before serving.
Spritz Cookies
Use a cookie press to form pretty shapes; sprinkle with sanding sugar before baking to add extra shine.
Chocolate Chip Meringue Kisses
Light and airy meringues have a hidden nugget of chocolate in each bite.
When making multiple batches of treats, it's tempting to re-use the pans while they're still warm from the oven. But placing raw cookie dough on warm pans can cause the cookies to bake unevenly. Instead, use this simple trick on high-quality baking sheets, which will ensure a perfect batch of cookies every single time.