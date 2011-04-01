21 Classic, Delicious Cookie Recipes

Step one in researching cookie recipes is deciding which types of cookies you want to bake: Christmas cookies, classic cookies, small cookies, large cookies, no-bake cookies—the options are nearly endless. Step one is easier said than done, right? So let’s take it back a step: You know that you want delicious cookie recipes, and thanks to this collection of cookies, that’s enough.

We’ve rounded up simple cookie recipes for almost every type of cookie, so you can find the one that speaks to you and start baking without too much time clicking around. Whether you’re preparing for a cookie exchange or just itching to make some of the most popular cookies out there for yourself, consider this your starting point.

Once you’ve picked your delicious cookie recipe, it’s time to gather your baking supplies. Hopefully you already have most of them in your pantry, but depending on what you’re making, a trip to the store may be necessary. (You could always try out some baking substitutions, too.) From there, it’s just a matter of baking as much or as little as you want. With these delicious cookies as the result of your efforts, you’ll be thanking yourself with every scrumptious bite.