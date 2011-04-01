21 Classic, Delicious Cookie Recipes

By Real Simple Editors
December 04, 2019
Greg DuPree

Step one in researching cookie recipes is deciding which types of cookies you want to bake: Christmas cookies, classic cookies, small cookies, large cookies, no-bake cookies—the options are nearly endless. Step one is easier said than done, right? So let’s take it back a step: You know that you want delicious cookie recipes, and thanks to this collection of cookies, that’s enough.

We’ve rounded up simple cookie recipes for almost every type of cookie, so you can find the one that speaks to you and start baking without too much time clicking around. Whether you’re preparing for a cookie exchange or just itching to make some of the most popular cookies out there for yourself, consider this your starting point.

Once you’ve picked your delicious cookie recipe, it’s time to gather your baking supplies. Hopefully you already have most of them in your pantry, but depending on what you’re making, a trip to the store may be necessary. (You could always try out some baking substitutions, too.) From there, it’s just a matter of baking as much or as little as you want. With these delicious cookies as the result of your efforts, you’ll be thanking yourself with every scrumptious bite.

Snickerdoodles

Greg DuPree

One bite of these chewy cinnamon cookies will take you right back to childhood.

Get the recipe: Snickerdoodles

Gingerbread Cookies

Lucas Allen

Who says gingerbread is just for the holidays? Bake these cookies year-round and decorate with a simple icing.

Get the recipe: Gingerbread Cookies

Chocolate Crinkles

Greg DuPree

Roll the dough in a generous dose of confectioners’ sugar before baking to achieve this pretty snowy effect.

Get the recipe: Chocolate Crinkles

Angeletti

Victor Schrager

Decorate these crumbly little bites with a light vanilla glaze and colorful sprinkles.

Get the recipe: Angeletti

Chocolate Chocolate-Chunk Cookies

Levi Brown

There’s melted chocolate in the batter along with chocolate chunks in the final product—a chocoholic’s delight.

Get the recipe: Chocolate Chocolate-Chunk Cookies

Old-Fashioned Peanut Butter Cookies

Victor Schrager

Chewy and crumbly, this favorite has an added bonus—the recipe is flourless, making it a great gluten-free sweet treat.

Get the recipe: Old-Fashioned Peanut Butter Cookies

Pecan Sandies

Greg DuPree

Chopped pecans add an irresistible nutty crunch.

Get the recipe: Pecan Sandies

Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies

Victor Schrager

This timeless recipe for everyone’s favorite cookie is loaded with chocolate chips; add chopped nuts for extra variety.

Get the recipe: Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies

Jam Thumbprints

David Prince

Fill sugar cookies with apricot or raspberry jam for a burst of sweet fruit in every bite.

Get the recipe: Jam Thumbprints

Chewy Oatmeal-Raisin Cookies

Victor Schrager

Use old-fashioned rolled oats to lend robust flavor and texture to these hearty cookies.

Get the recipe: Chewy Oatmeal-Raisin Cookies

Raspberry-Almond Linzer Cookies

Victor Schrager

Add ground toasted almonds to the batter to give these beautiful sandwich cookies a fragrant nuttiness.

Get the recipe: Raspberry-Almond Linzer Cookies

Chewy Sugar Cookies

Victor Schrager

These easy, melt-in-your-mouth cookies don’t require any rolling or cutting out.

Get the recipe: Chewy Sugar Cookies

Almond Biscotti

Victor Schrager

Biscotti are baked twice to make them extra crisp and dry—perfect for dunking in a cup of coffee.

Get the recipe: Almond Biscotti

Glazed Lemon Cookies

Kana Okada

A sweet lemon topping adorns these delightful citrus treats.

Get the recipe: Glazed Lemon Cookies

Chewy Spice Cookies

Victor Schrager

Molasses helps keep these cookies—spiced with ginger, cinnamon, nutmeg, and cloves—moist and chewy.

Get the recipe: Chewy Spice Cookies

Shortbread Wedges

David Prince

Buttery, crumbly shortbread is an ideal afternoon treat with a cup of tea.

Get the recipe: Shortbread Wedges

Pine Nut Drops

Laurie Frankel

Crunchy pine nuts provide a satisfying contrast in these chewy cookies.

Get the recipe: Pine Nut Drops

Florentines

Victor Schrager

Delicate, lacy cookies boast a layer of chocolate on one side for an extra-decadent treat.

Get the recipe: Florentines

Chocolate-Dipped Coconut Macaroons

Victor Schrager

To make chewy macaroons even more delicious, dip them in melted chocolate and let set before serving.

Get the recipe: Chocolate-Dipped Coconut Macaroons

Spritz Cookies

Greg DuPree

Use a cookie press to form pretty shapes; sprinkle with sanding sugar before baking to add extra shine.

Get the recipe: Spritz Cookies

Chocolate Chip Meringue Kisses

David Prince

Light and airy meringues have a hidden nugget of chocolate in each bite.

Get the recipe: Chocolate Chip Meringue Kisses

