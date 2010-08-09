21 Easy Ice Cream Desserts to Try This Summer

By Real Simple Editors
Updated July 07, 2021
Credit: Greg DuPree

Who doesn't love ice cream on a hot day? From ice cream cakes and sandwiches to ice cream s'mores, these cool recipes are perfect for a hot summer night—or, honestly, pretty much anytime. And if you want to be a little bit extra? You can even make your own homemade ice cream to create these dreamy, creamy ice cream desserts.

1 of 21

Peanut Butter Ice Cream Crunch Cake

Credit: Tom Schierlitz
This sweet and salty dessert combines crunchy peanuts and creamy chocolate-peanut butter ganache. 

2 of 21

Ice Cream S'mores

Credit: Tom Schierlitz
What would make the campfire dessert even better? Try it with a little vanilla ice cream inside. 

3 of 21

Mexican "Fried" Ice Cream

Credit: Jen Causey
The secret to avoiding melting this fun treat? Cook up the crispy coating in advance, let it cool, then roll scoops of vanilla ice cream in the mixture..

4 of 21

PB&J Ice Cream Sandwiches

Credit: Greg DuPree
Feel like a kid again with this ice cream dessert that plays on the classic lunchbox sandwich. Freeze-dried strawberries and chopped peanuts add a satisfying crunch.

5 of 21

Ice Cream Cake

Credit: Lisa Hubbard
Our recipe for ice cream cake calls for layers of yellow cake and coffee ice cream, but feel free to get creative—try devil's food with mint chocolate chip ice cream in the center, or a confetti cake with orange sherbet.

6 of 21

Berry and Ice Cream Shortcakes

Credit: David Prince
Shortcakes are the perfect way to take advantage of your farmers' market or pick-your-own bounty—you can choose whatever berries look best to adorn this sweet ice cream dessert.

7 of 21

Easy Ice Cream Cake

Credit: Marcus Nilsson
This ice cream cake comes together super fast—just layer in ice cream sandwiches and sweetened whipped cream. 

8 of 21

Strawberry Ice Cream Sandwiches

Credit: Yunhee Kim
This may be the easiest ice cream recipe—just sandwich softened ice cream between a pair of crispy cookies.

9 of 21

Ice Cream Truffles

Credit: Anna Williams
These cool ice cream truffles are the perfect way to serve ice cream to a crowd—each person gets their own truffle (or three). 

10 of 21

Vanilla-Orange Freeze

Credit: Anna Williams
Like a creamsicle in cake form, this recipe calls for vanilla ice cream with a sunny layer of orange.

11 of 21

Peanut Butter Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches

Credit: Ngoc Minh Ngo
Homemade peanut butter cookies are the perfect salty-sweet foil to vanilla ice cream. 

12 of 21

Mixed-Berry Shake

Credit: Quentin Bacon
Frozen berries and ice cream combine for a drink that serves double duty as a dessert.

13 of 21

Fruity Ice Cream Cups

Credit: David Prince
Layer vanilla ice cream and fruit sorbet for a refreshing dessert that's easy to individually serve.

14 of 21

Mint Chip Ice Cream Pie

Credit: Yunhee Kim
A chocolate Rice Krispie crust is the perfect foil for mint chip ice cream. If you really want to wow your guests, DIY your own mint chip ice cream.

15 of 21

Shortbread With Oranges and Honey

Credit: Amy Neunsinger
Honey drizzled oranges and fresh shortbread cookies are the perfect accompaniments for vanilla ice cream. 

16 of 21

Cupcakes With Vanilla Ice Cream Frosting

Credit: Anna Williams
This is the perfect way to serve up cake and ice cream—swirl vanilla ice cream on top of your favorite cupcakes (and don't forget the sprinkles!).

17 of 21

Tiramisu

Credit: Anna Williams
Make the classic Italian dessert perfect for summer by swapping ice cream for the mascarpone. 

18 of 21

Strawberry Ice Cream Cake

Credit: Anna Williams
Fresh strawberries give this frozen dessert extra sweetness.

Related: 9 Ways to Make Ice Cream Without an Ice Cream Maker

19 of 21

Lemon Soda Float

Credit: Anna Williams
Not into root beer? Pair lemon soda and vanilla ice cream for the ultimate sweet-tart version of the ice cream float. 

20 of 21

Caramel-Almond Ice Cream Torte

Credit: David Prince
It takes just a few minutes to make this impressive-looking (and tasting!) ice cream cake.

21 of 21

Vanilla Mango Ice Cream Cake

Credit: Philip Friedman; Styling: Colleen Riley
Layers of mango sorbet, vanilla ice cream, and chocolate cookie crumbs make for a crowd-pleasing ice cream dessert.

