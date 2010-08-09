21 Easy Ice Cream Desserts to Try This Summer
Who doesn't love ice cream on a hot day? From ice cream cakes and sandwiches to ice cream s'mores, these cool recipes are perfect for a hot summer night—or, honestly, pretty much anytime. And if you want to be a little bit extra? You can even make your own homemade ice cream to create these dreamy, creamy ice cream desserts.
Peanut Butter Ice Cream Crunch Cake
This sweet and salty dessert combines crunchy peanuts and creamy chocolate-peanut butter ganache.
Ice Cream S'mores
What would make the campfire dessert even better? Try it with a little vanilla ice cream inside.
Mexican "Fried" Ice Cream
The secret to avoiding melting this fun treat? Cook up the crispy coating in advance, let it cool, then roll scoops of vanilla ice cream in the mixture..
PB&J Ice Cream Sandwiches
Feel like a kid again with this ice cream dessert that plays on the classic lunchbox sandwich. Freeze-dried strawberries and chopped peanuts add a satisfying crunch.
Ice Cream Cake
Our recipe for ice cream cake calls for layers of yellow cake and coffee ice cream, but feel free to get creative—try devil's food with mint chocolate chip ice cream in the center, or a confetti cake with orange sherbet.
Berry and Ice Cream Shortcakes
Shortcakes are the perfect way to take advantage of your farmers' market or pick-your-own bounty—you can choose whatever berries look best to adorn this sweet ice cream dessert.
Easy Ice Cream Cake
This ice cream cake comes together super fast—just layer in ice cream sandwiches and sweetened whipped cream.
Strawberry Ice Cream Sandwiches
This may be the easiest ice cream recipe—just sandwich softened ice cream between a pair of crispy cookies.
Ice Cream Truffles
These cool ice cream truffles are the perfect way to serve ice cream to a crowd—each person gets their own truffle (or three).
Vanilla-Orange Freeze
Like a creamsicle in cake form, this recipe calls for vanilla ice cream with a sunny layer of orange.
Peanut Butter Cookie Ice Cream Sandwiches
Homemade peanut butter cookies are the perfect salty-sweet foil to vanilla ice cream.
Mixed-Berry Shake
Frozen berries and ice cream combine for a drink that serves double duty as a dessert.
Fruity Ice Cream Cups
Layer vanilla ice cream and fruit sorbet for a refreshing dessert that's easy to individually serve.
Mint Chip Ice Cream Pie
A chocolate Rice Krispie crust is the perfect foil for mint chip ice cream. If you really want to wow your guests, DIY your own mint chip ice cream.
Shortbread With Oranges and Honey
Honey drizzled oranges and fresh shortbread cookies are the perfect accompaniments for vanilla ice cream.
Cupcakes With Vanilla Ice Cream Frosting
This is the perfect way to serve up cake and ice cream—swirl vanilla ice cream on top of your favorite cupcakes (and don't forget the sprinkles!).
Tiramisu
Make the classic Italian dessert perfect for summer by swapping ice cream for the mascarpone.
Strawberry Ice Cream Cake
Fresh strawberries give this frozen dessert extra sweetness.
Related: 9 Ways to Make Ice Cream Without an Ice Cream Maker
Lemon Soda Float
Not into root beer? Pair lemon soda and vanilla ice cream for the ultimate sweet-tart version of the ice cream float.
Caramel-Almond Ice Cream Torte
It takes just a few minutes to make this impressive-looking (and tasting!) ice cream cake.
Vanilla Mango Ice Cream Cake
Layers of mango sorbet, vanilla ice cream, and chocolate cookie crumbs make for a crowd-pleasing ice cream dessert.