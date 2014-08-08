8 Buzz-Worthy Coffee and Espresso Dessert Recipes

By Real Simple
Updated June 12, 2017
Charles Masters
A simple way to perk up your meal: Go with a quick and easy dessert recipe that calls for coffee or espresso.
Chocolate Cake With Coffee Frosting and Crushed Cookies

Christopher Baker

Swirl buttery icing spiked with espresso powder onto rich chocolate cake.

Get the recipe: Chocolate Cake With Coffee Frosting and Crushed Cookies

Chocolate-Dipped Espresso Meringues

Victor Schrager

The secret to these light, airy little cookies is a teaspoon of espresso powder stirred into the mix.

Get the recipe: Chocolate-Dipped Espresso Meringues

Mocha Chocolate Chip Cookies

Levi Brown

Crushed chocolate-covered espresso beans elevate this cookie to a more sophisticated, grown-up treat.

Get the recipe: Mocha Chocolate Chip Cookies

Apricot and Chocolate Pastry Pillows

Anna Williams

You can substitute dried cherries, cranberries, or raisins for the apricots, and use strawberry jam for the preserves. But there is no stand-in for the finely ground coffee that gives these pastries their depth of flavor.

Get the recipe: Apricot and Chocolate Pastry Pillows

Mocha-Walnut Brownies  

David Prince

Chocolate, espresso powder, and walnuts make for a can’t-miss combination.

Get the recipe: Mocha-Walnut Brownies

Espresso Truffles

Hector Sanchez

Can’t get enough coffee flavor? Add coffee liqueur to this espresso-energized treat.

Get the recipe: Espresso Truffles

Espresso Shortbread

Joseph De Leo

Finely ground espresso gives full-bodied flavor to the traditional cookie.

Get the recipe: Espresso Shortbread

Espresso Brownies

Charles Masters

If you want to use instant espresso with this recipe, mix 1 rounded teaspoon instant espresso powder with 2 tablespoons water.

Get the recipe: Espresso Brownies

