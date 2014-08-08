8 Buzz-Worthy Coffee and Espresso Dessert Recipes
Chocolate Cake With Coffee Frosting and Crushed Cookies
Swirl buttery icing spiked with espresso powder onto rich chocolate cake.
Chocolate-Dipped Espresso Meringues
The secret to these light, airy little cookies is a teaspoon of espresso powder stirred into the mix.
Mocha Chocolate Chip Cookies
Crushed chocolate-covered espresso beans elevate this cookie to a more sophisticated, grown-up treat.
Apricot and Chocolate Pastry Pillows
You can substitute dried cherries, cranberries, or raisins for the apricots, and use strawberry jam for the preserves. But there is no stand-in for the finely ground coffee that gives these pastries their depth of flavor.
Mocha-Walnut Brownies
Chocolate, espresso powder, and walnuts make for a can’t-miss combination.
Espresso Truffles
Can’t get enough coffee flavor? Add coffee liqueur to this espresso-energized treat.
Espresso Shortbread
Finely ground espresso gives full-bodied flavor to the traditional cookie.
Espresso Brownies
If you want to use instant espresso with this recipe, mix 1 rounded teaspoon instant espresso powder with 2 tablespoons water.
