Hot Chocolate Bomb Burnout? Make These Decadent Dark Chocolate Truffles for Dessert Instead
The key to perfecting them is simply starting with a high-quality chocolate that tastes delicious on its own.
What better way to spoil your sweetheart (or better yet, yourself) than with homemade chocolate truffles? And your secret's safe with us: Truffles look seriously impressive, but they couldn't be simpler to make. This formula requires six hours of chilling time, but only 40 minutes of actual attention. And if you like to experiment, try some of the creative variations below—like Peanut Butter and Jelly, Earl Gray, Maple Pecan, and Cardamom Coconut—every one of which can be easily adapted from the basic recipe for Dark Chocolate Truffles here.
Variations
Follow the directions for Dark Chocolate Truffles above, making the following adjustments:
Earl Grey Truffles
Increase the amount of cream to 2/3 cup. Add 1 tablespoon Earl Grey tea to the cream and bring to a simmer. Let the mixture stand, covered, for 10 minutes. Before adding it to the chocolate, strain the cream through a fine mesh sieve, discarding the solids. Instead of sprinkles, roll truffles in cocoa powder.
Peanut Butter and Jelly Truffles
Stir 1/4 cup raspberry jam into the chocolate mixture after the cream. Instead of sprinkles, roll truffles in finely-chopped roasted, salted peanuts.
Lavender Raspberry Truffles
Increase the amount of cream to 2/3 cup. Bring the cream to a simmer with 1½ teaspoons dried lavender buds. Let it stand, covered, for 10 minutes. Before adding it to the chocolate, strain the cream through a fine mesh sieve, discarding the solids. Instead of sprinkles, roll truffles in finely-chopped freeze-dried raspberries.
Cardamom Coconut Truffles
Bring the cream to a simmer with 1 tablespoon crushed cardamom pods. Let it stand, covered, for 10 minutes. Before adding it to the chocolate, strain the cream through a fine mesh sieve, discarding the solids. Instead of sprinkles, roll truffles in toasted sweetened coconut flakes.
Sesame Truffles
Stir 1/3 cup tahini into the chocolate mixture after the cream. Instead of sprinkles, roll truffles in white sesame seeds.
Maple Pecan Truffles
Stir 1/4 cup maple syrup into the chocolate mixture after the cream. Freeze the shaped truffles for 15 minutes. Meanwhile, melt 8 ounces of milk chocolate. Using two forks, dip each of the truffles in the milk chocolate and toss them to coat, letting the excess chocolate drip back into the bowl. Set the coated truffles onto a parchment-lined baking sheet and sprinkle with finely-chopped pecans.