Hot Chocolate Bomb Burnout? Make These Decadent Dark Chocolate Truffles for Dessert Instead

What better way to spoil your sweetheart (or better yet, yourself) than with homemade chocolate truffles? And your secret's safe with us: Truffles look seriously impressive, but they couldn't be simpler to make. This formula requires six hours of chilling time, but only 40 minutes of actual attention. And if you like to experiment, try some of the creative variations below—like Peanut Butter and Jelly, Earl Gray, Maple Pecan, and Cardamom Coconut—every one of which can be easily adapted from the basic recipe for Dark Chocolate Truffles here.