The Most Popular Chocolate Desserts on Pinterest for Valentine’s Day

By Real Simple
Updated August 31, 2016
Christopher Baker
Chocolate and Valentine’s Day are in a long-established romance. This February 14, why not enjoy one of the chocolate recipes that seduced our Pinterest readers?
Chocolate Cake With Coffee Frosting and Crushed Cookies

Christopher Baker

Get the recipe: Chocolate Cake With Coffee Frosting and Crushed Cookies

Mocha-Walnut Brownies  

David Prince

Get the recipe: Mocha-Walnut Brownies

Chocolate Fudge Pie 

David Prince

Get the recipe: Chocolate Fudge Pie

Chocolate Malted Martini

Joseph De Leo

Get the recipe: Chocolate Malted Martini

The Ultimate Chocolate Pudding

José Picayo

Salted Oatmeal Cookies With Dark Chocolate

Joseph De Leo

Get the recipe: Salted Oatmeal Cookies With Dark Chocolate

Peanut Butter Cup and Pretzel Terrine

David Prince

Get the recipe: Peanut Butter Cup and Pretzel Terrine

Chocolate-Earl Grey Cake

Susie Cushner

Get the recipe: Chocolate-Earl Grey Cake

Dairy-Free, Egg-Free Double Chocolate Cupcakes

Joseph De Leo

Get the recipe: Dairy-Free, Egg-Free Double Chocolate Cupcakes

Chocolate-Whiskey Pecan Pie

Paul Sirisalee

Get the recipe: Chocolate-Whiskey Pecan Pie

Chocolate-Cinnamon Pudding With Raspberries

Anna Williams

Get the recipe: Chocolate-Cinnamon Pudding With Raspberries

Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies

Laurie Frankel

Get the recipe: Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies

Chocolate Pecan Tart

Con Poulos

Get the recipe: Chocolate Pecan Tart

Flourless German Chocolate Cake Cookies

Joseph De Leo

Get the recipe: Flourless German Chocolate Cake Cookies

Dark Chocolate Walnut Fudge

Raymond Hom

Get the recipe: Dark Chocolate Walnut Fudge

Yellow Cake With Fresh Strawberry Filling, Chocolate Sour Cream Frosting, and Strawberries

Christopher Baker

Get the recipe: Yellow Cake With Fresh Strawberry Filling, Chocolate Sour Cream Frosting, and Strawberries

Chocolate-Dipped Coconut Macaroons

Victor Schrager

Get the recipe: Chocolate-Dipped Coconut Macaroons

Hot Chocolate Cake

Jim Franco

Get the recipe: Hot Chocolate Cake

By Real Simple