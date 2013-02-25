The Best Cheesecake Recipes
Vanilla Cheesecake
Add a little vanilla extract to the classic filling for a sweet twist.
Classic Cheesecake
Top this rich and creamy winner with a not-too-sweet cherry sauce.
Pumpkin Cheesecake
Use pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spice for a double dose of autumn flavor.
Gingersnap-Pear Cheesecake
This delectable dessert has 3 layers—a base of tender pears, a cream cheese center, and a vanilla-sour cream topping.
Gingersnap Cherry Cheesecake
Spread cherry preserves over the cake before serving for an easy and beautiful finishing touch.
Caramel-Cookie Cheesecake Pie
Satisfy the kid in you with this quick version starring chopped Twix bars.
Lemon Cheesecake Pie
Mix up a traditional lemon cheesecake by baking it in a flaky piecrust.
