The Best Cheesecake Recipes

By Real Simple
Updated October 20, 2017
James Baigrie
Whether you're looking for something classic or a creative variation, these creamy, dreamy cheesecakes are sure to fit the bill.
Vanilla Cheesecake

James Baigrie

Add a little vanilla extract to the classic filling for a sweet twist.

Get the recipe: Vanilla Cheesecake

Classic Cheesecake

José Picayo

Top this rich and creamy winner with a not-too-sweet cherry sauce.

Get the recipe: Classic Cheesecake

Pumpkin Cheesecake

John Kernick

Use pumpkin puree and pumpkin pie spice for a double dose of autumn flavor.

Get the recipe: Pumpkin Cheesecake

Gingersnap-Pear Cheesecake

Sang An

This delectable dessert has 3 layers—a base of tender pears, a cream cheese center, and a vanilla-sour cream topping.

Get the recipe: Gingersnap-Pear Cheesecake

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Chris Court

Take this cheesecake to the next level with a tangy whipped cream garnish.

Get the recipe: Pumpkin Cheesecake

Gingersnap Cherry Cheesecake

José Picayo

Spread cherry preserves over the cake before serving for an easy and beautiful finishing touch.

Get the recipe: Gingersnap Cherry Cheesecake

Caramel-Cookie Cheesecake Pie

Kana Okada

Satisfy the kid in you with this quick version starring chopped Twix bars.

Get the recipe: Caramel-Cookie Cheesecake Pie

Lemon Cheesecake Pie

Paul Sirisalee

Mix up a traditional lemon cheesecake by baking it in a flaky piecrust.

Get the recipe: Lemon Cheesecake Pie

By Real Simple