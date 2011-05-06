10 Delicious Caramel Desserts and Treats

By Real Simple
Updated September 28, 2017
David Prince
Sweet, gooey caramel takes a starring role in these mouthwatering recipes.
Start Slideshow

1 of 10

Caramel-Almond Ice Cream Torte

David Prince

Top vanilla ice cream with caramel sauce and almonds and freeze to create an incredibly easy yet impressive dessert.

Get the recipe: Caramel-Almond Ice Cream Torte

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Apple Cake With Caramel Glaze

Amy Neunsinger

Pour warm caramel sauce over a just-baked apple cake to let it soak into every last bite.

Get the recipe: Apple Cake With Caramel Glaze

3 of 10

Caramel-Chocolate Cream Puffs

David Prince

Dip cream puffs into thickened caramel sauce, then serve with warm hot fudge sauce for a doubly decadent dessert.

Get the recipe: Caramel-Chocolate Cream Puffs

Advertisement

4 of 10

Chocolate Cake With Caramel Frosting and Gumdrop Roses

Christopher Baker

Chocolate and caramel pair up in this rich two-layer cake; decorate with pretty roses made out of gumdrop candies (they’re easier to make than you think).

Get the recipe: Chocolate Cake With Caramel Frosting and Gumdrop Roses

5 of 10

Caramel Apples

Kirsten Strecker

Use packaged candies to make this classic caramel-coated treat in just 10 minutes.

Get the recipe: Caramel Apples

6 of 10

Cornflake Turtles

Jim Cooper

These little caramel clusters are crunchy, chewy, salty, and sweet all at once—the perfect snack.

Get the recipe: Cornflake Turtles

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 10

Pineapple Upside-Down Cakes

Ngoc Minh Ngo

These caramel-covered cakes incorporate leftover hamburger buns for a quick and easy shortcut.

Get the recipe: Pineapple Upside-Down Cakes

8 of 10

Individual Chocolate Melting Cakes

William Meppem

Serve these intense, gooey chocolate cakes with caramel sauce and ice cream.

Get the recipe: Individual Chocolate Melting Cakes

9 of 10

Easy Candied Nuts

Jose Picayo

Coat toasted nuts with warm caramel and let cool for a sweet and savory snack that’s simple to make.

Get the recipe: Easy Candied Nuts

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 10

Chocolate Caramel Ice Cream Pie

Maria Robledo

This is the ultimate ice cream pie—layers of chocolate ice cream, dulce de leche ice cream, and Nutella over a dark chocolate cookie crust, topped with chopped hazelnuts for an extra crunch.

Get the recipe: Chocolate Caramel Ice Cream Pie

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple