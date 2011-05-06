10 Delicious Caramel Desserts and Treats
Caramel-Almond Ice Cream Torte
Top vanilla ice cream with caramel sauce and almonds and freeze to create an incredibly easy yet impressive dessert.
Get the recipe: Caramel-Almond Ice Cream Torte
Apple Cake With Caramel Glaze
Pour warm caramel sauce over a just-baked apple cake to let it soak into every last bite.
Get the recipe: Apple Cake With Caramel Glaze
Caramel-Chocolate Cream Puffs
Dip cream puffs into thickened caramel sauce, then serve with warm hot fudge sauce for a doubly decadent dessert.
Get the recipe: Caramel-Chocolate Cream Puffs
Chocolate Cake With Caramel Frosting and Gumdrop Roses
Chocolate and caramel pair up in this rich two-layer cake; decorate with pretty roses made out of gumdrop candies (they’re easier to make than you think).
Get the recipe: Chocolate Cake With Caramel Frosting and Gumdrop Roses
Caramel Apples
Use packaged candies to make this classic caramel-coated treat in just 10 minutes.
Get the recipe: Caramel Apples
Cornflake Turtles
These little caramel clusters are crunchy, chewy, salty, and sweet all at once—the perfect snack.
Get the recipe: Cornflake Turtles
Pineapple Upside-Down Cakes
These caramel-covered cakes incorporate leftover hamburger buns for a quick and easy shortcut.
Get the recipe: Pineapple Upside-Down Cakes
Individual Chocolate Melting Cakes
Serve these intense, gooey chocolate cakes with caramel sauce and ice cream.
Get the recipe: Individual Chocolate Melting Cakes
Easy Candied Nuts
Coat toasted nuts with warm caramel and let cool for a sweet and savory snack that’s simple to make.
Get the recipe: Easy Candied Nuts
Chocolate Caramel Ice Cream Pie
This is the ultimate ice cream pie—layers of chocolate ice cream, dulce de leche ice cream, and Nutella over a dark chocolate cookie crust, topped with chopped hazelnuts for an extra crunch.
Get the recipe: Chocolate Caramel Ice Cream Pie