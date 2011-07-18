21 Blueberry Dessert Recipes to Make This Summer
Nothing says "summer" quite like blueberries. And these tiny fruits pack a lot of flavor (and a healthy dose of vitamins) into every bite—making them the perfect treat if you're looking for something that's a little health conscious.
Feature this fruit in one of these crowd-pleasing and healthy blueberry desserts before the summer's over.
Lemon Blueberry Icebox Cake
For the ultimate sweet-tart treat, try this lemon blueberry dessert, a no-bake icebox cake that's super easy to make.
Blueberry-Pear Mini Pies
These cute mini pies are perfect for August and September, when the end of blueberry season meets the start of pear season.
Vegan Blueberry Cookies
This TikTok-famous dessert requires just a few ingredients—and it's the perfect healthy blueberry dessert to pack for picnics or school lunches.
Blueberry Muffin Ice Cream
This decadent blueberry recipe combines the very best of summer—fresh blueberries and homemade ice cream—with a touch of sweet streusel for added flavor.
Blueberry-Oat Crumble
This super simple healthy blueberry dessert recipe features a topping of oats and walnuts over blueberries baked to perfection.
Blueberry Ginger Cupcakes With Honeyed Mascarpone Frosting
Crystallized ginger adds a flavorful note to these blueberry cupcakes.
Blueberry Maple Yogurt Bars
If you're looking for a healthy blueberry dessert, try these granola, yogurt, and fruit bars—which also work as a breakfast bar or healthy after-school snack.
Wild Blueberry and Chai Bread
This tasty blueberry tea cake has all the warm spice of a chai drink baked right in.
Blueberry Lemonade Rose Popsicles
These boozy frozen blueberry desserts are so simple to make (and enjoy).
Blueberry Pie
A blueberry pie is the perfect way to make use of a large pick-your-own bounty—it's a fresh blueberry dessert that needs just a dollop of whipped cream or vanilla ice cream to make it perfect.
Frozen Blueberry Lemonade
If you need a fast and easy blueberry dessert, just blend up this slushy drink in five minutes or less.
Peach Blueberry Buckle
Combine two summer all-stars—peaches and blueberries—for a simply delicious dessert.
Lemon Blueberry Twist Pops
These refreshing (and easy) lemon blueberry desserts just require a blender and a little freezer time.
Ice Cream Pie With Warm Blueberry Sauce
Skip the cones and serve these individual ice cream tarts instead for an elegant (and cool) twist.
Blueberry Tart
Just a half teaspoon of lemon zest in this blueberry cream cheese dessert lends a bright, citrusy zing to the entire tart.
Berry Shortcakes
Toss the blueberries with sugar and allow them to sit for at least a half-hour to bring out their juices and sweetness, creating an instant sauce for this luscious treat.
Blueberry Muffins
Studded with blueberries and sprinkled with turbinado sugar, this classic sweet is delicious any time of day.
Summer Berry and Plum Pudding
Soak leftover buns in a syrupy fruit mixture for a fun, summery play on bread pudding.
Blueberry-Gin Sundaes
A simple, boozy blueberry sauce turns a childhood favorite into a grown-up dessert.
Blueberry Cobbler
This traditional cobbler pairs golden-brown dough and sweet, bubbling berries for a fresh blueberry dessert just like Mom used to make.
Mixed-Berry Shake
Chill out this summer with this easy frozen treat: Just blend frozen berries, ice cream, and milk for a fast and easy dessert/drink.