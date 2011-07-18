21 Blueberry Dessert Recipes to Make This Summer

By Real Simple Editors
Updated August 05, 2021
Nothing says "summer" quite like blueberries. And these tiny fruits pack a lot of flavor (and a healthy dose of vitamins) into every bite—making them the perfect treat if you're looking for something that's a little health conscious. 

Feature this fruit in one of these crowd-pleasing and healthy blueberry desserts before the summer's over. 

Lemon Blueberry Icebox Cake

Credit: Greg DuPree
For the ultimate sweet-tart treat, try this lemon blueberry dessert, a no-bake icebox cake that's super easy to make.  

Blueberry-Pear Mini Pies

Credit: Jennifer Causey

These cute mini pies are perfect for August and September, when the end of blueberry season meets the start of pear season. 

Vegan Blueberry Cookies

Credit: Justine Eats
This TikTok-famous dessert requires just a few ingredients—and it's the perfect healthy blueberry dessert to pack for picnics or school lunches.

Blueberry Muffin Ice Cream

Credit: Claire Thomas/The Kitchy Kitchen
This decadent blueberry recipe combines the very best of summer—fresh blueberries and homemade ice cream—with a touch of sweet streusel for added flavor.

Blueberry-Oat Crumble

Credit: Antonis Achilleos
This super simple healthy blueberry dessert recipe features a topping of oats and walnuts over blueberries baked to perfection.  

Blueberry Ginger Cupcakes With Honeyed Mascarpone Frosting

Credit: Hector Manuel Sanchez
Crystallized ginger adds a flavorful note to these blueberry cupcakes.

Blueberry Maple Yogurt Bars

Credit: Sarah Karnasiewicz
If you're looking for a healthy blueberry dessert, try these granola, yogurt, and fruit bars—which also work as a breakfast bar or healthy after-school snack. 

Wild Blueberry and Chai Bread

Credit: Greg DuPree
This tasty blueberry tea cake has all the warm spice of a chai drink baked right in.

Blueberry Lemonade Rose Popsicles

Credit: Emily Kinni
These boozy frozen blueberry desserts are so simple to make (and enjoy).

Blueberry Pie

Credit: Charles Masters
A blueberry pie is the perfect way to make use of a large pick-your-own bounty—it's a fresh blueberry dessert that needs just a dollop of whipped cream or vanilla ice cream to make it perfect. 

Frozen Blueberry Lemonade

Credit: Charles Masters
If you need a fast and easy blueberry dessert, just blend up this slushy drink in five minutes or less. 

Peach Blueberry Buckle

Credit: Jens Mortensen
Combine two summer all-stars—peaches and blueberries—for a simply delicious dessert.

Lemon Blueberry Twist Pops

Credit: Sang An
These refreshing (and easy) lemon blueberry desserts just require a blender and a little freezer time. 

Ice Cream Pie With Warm Blueberry Sauce

Credit: James Baigrie
Skip the cones and serve these individual ice cream tarts instead for an elegant (and cool) twist.

Blueberry Tart

Credit: Con Poulos
Just a half teaspoon of lemon zest in this blueberry cream cheese dessert lends a bright, citrusy zing to the entire tart.

Berry Shortcakes

Credit: John Kernick
Toss the blueberries with sugar and allow them to sit for at least a half-hour to bring out their juices and sweetness, creating an instant sauce for this luscious treat.

Blueberry Muffins

Credit: Charles Masters
Studded with blueberries and sprinkled with turbinado sugar, this classic sweet is delicious any time of day.

RELATED: Health Benefits of Blueberries

Summer Berry and Plum Pudding

Credit: Ngoc Minh Ngo
Soak leftover buns in a syrupy fruit mixture for a fun, summery play on bread pudding.

Blueberry-Gin Sundaes

Credit: Christopher Baker
A simple, boozy blueberry sauce turns a childhood favorite into a grown-up dessert.

Blueberry Cobbler

Credit: Lisa Hubbard
This traditional cobbler pairs golden-brown dough and sweet, bubbling berries for a fresh blueberry dessert just like Mom used to make.

Mixed-Berry Shake

Credit: Quentin Bacon
Chill out this summer with this easy frozen treat: Just blend frozen berries, ice cream, and milk for a fast and easy dessert/drink.

