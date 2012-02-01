25 Best Romantic Desserts
Individual Chocolate Melting Cakes
Top off these warm, melt-in-your mouth cakes with a swirl of caramel sauce and a scoop of ice cream.
Raspberry Fool
Serve raspberry-infused whipped cream with cookies and fresh berries for a simple yet sexy ending.
Orange Soufflé
This light, airy dessert incorporates grated orange zest and orange liqueur for a double dose of citrus.
French Toast With Raspberry Syrup
A classic brunch staple makes a playful finale to a romantic meal—especial when it’s drizzled with raspberry syrup and dusted with confectioners’ sugar.
Bittersweet Chocolate Soufflé
Nothing says “romance” like a straight-from-the oven rich chocolate soufflé.
Chocolate Bar Fondue
Use your imagination when choosing ingredients for dipping—try pound cake, flavored marshmallows, graham crackers, or even pretzels.
Romantic Brownie Sundaes
You can prepare the charming brownies and raspberry sauce ahead of time, so you’ll only need a few minutes to assemble the dessert.
Strawberries and Syrup
Spike simple syrup with Grand Marnier or cognac to give this easy dessert a little kick.
Chocolate Pecan Tart
Crunchy toasted pecans sprinkled on top contrast nicely with the smooth, fudge-like filling.
Chocolate-Covered Strawberries
These classic seductive treats can be made up to 3 days ahead.
Raspberry S'mores
A childhood favorite gets an unexpectedly adult twist with the addition of fresh raspberries.
Chocolate Pots
Rich and creamy, this chocolate mousse is a perfect ending to any meal.
Raspberry Panini
Score bonus points by using a heart-shaped cookie cutter to create sandwiches that look as sweet as they taste.
Espresso Truffles
Tiramisu
This simple take on the popular Italian dessert incorporates vanilla ice cream and a hint of rum.
Chocolate-Dipped Espresso Meringues
These crisp, light-as-air cookies are a delicious marriage of coffee and chocolate.
The Ultimate Chocolate Pudding
This easy homemade version of the comfort-food classic leaves packaged mixes in the dust.
Raspberry Powder Puffs
A raspberry-sour cream filling holds together fluffy orange-flavored cookies.
Dulce de Leche Mousse
Whip up this silky caramel mousse using heavy cream, dulce de leche, and shredded coconut.
Ice Cream Truffles
Use ice cream instead of chocolate ganache to create these surprising candy-coated treats.
Boozy Clementines With Pound Cake
Clementines steeped in honey and brandy are a delicious grown-up topping for slices of buttery cake.
Croissant and Chocolate Bread Pudding
This rich, decadent dessert couldn’t be easier—just combine all the ingredients and bake for 30 minutes.
Cherry Trifle
Simmer crimson cherries in brandy and serve with sweet cream and ladyfingers; grated dark chocolate adds a final decadent touch.
Double-Chocolate Profiteroles
Pastry puffs filled with chocolate ice cream and drizzled with dark chocolate sauce make an elegant finale to a romantic meal.
Yellow Cake With Fresh Strawberry Filling, Chocolate Sour Cream Frosting, and Strawberries
A beautiful strawberry garnish enhances the luscious fruit filling inside the two-layer cake.
