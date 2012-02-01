25 Best Romantic Desserts

By Real Simple
Updated August 29, 2016
Christopher Baker
Seduce your sweetheart with one of these decadent seal-the-deal recipes.
Individual Chocolate Melting Cakes

William Meppem

Top off these warm, melt-in-your mouth cakes with a swirl of caramel sauce and a scoop of ice cream.

Raspberry Fool

John Lawton

Serve raspberry-infused whipped cream with cookies and fresh berries for a simple yet sexy ending.

Orange Soufflé

Beth Galton

This light, airy dessert incorporates grated orange zest and orange liqueur for a double dose of citrus.

French Toast With Raspberry Syrup

Charles Masters

A classic brunch staple makes a playful finale to a romantic meal—especial when it’s drizzled with raspberry syrup and dusted with confectioners’ sugar.

Bittersweet Chocolate Soufflé

Mitchell Feinberg

Nothing says “romance” like a straight-from-the oven rich chocolate soufflé.

Chocolate Bar Fondue

Anna Williams

Use your imagination when choosing ingredients for dipping—try pound cake, flavored marshmallows, graham crackers, or even pretzels.

Romantic Brownie Sundaes

Minh & Wass

You can prepare the charming brownies and raspberry sauce ahead of time, so you’ll only need a few minutes to assemble the dessert.

Strawberries and Syrup

Quentin Bacon

Spike simple syrup with Grand Marnier or cognac to give this easy dessert a little kick.

Chocolate Pecan Tart

Con Poulos

Crunchy toasted pecans sprinkled on top contrast nicely with the smooth, fudge-like filling.

Chocolate-Covered Strawberries

Levi Brown

These classic seductive treats can be made up to 3 days ahead.

Raspberry S'mores

James Baigrie

A childhood favorite gets an unexpectedly adult twist with the addition of fresh raspberries.

Chocolate Pots

Beatriz da Costa

Rich and creamy, this chocolate mousse is a perfect ending to any meal.

Raspberry Panini

John Lawton

Score bonus points by using a heart-shaped cookie cutter to create sandwiches that look as sweet as they taste.

Espresso Truffles

Hector Sanchez

Tiramisu

Anna Williams

This simple take on the popular Italian dessert incorporates vanilla ice cream and a hint of rum.

Chocolate-Dipped Espresso Meringues

Victor Schrager

These crisp, light-as-air cookies are a delicious marriage of coffee and chocolate.

The Ultimate Chocolate Pudding

José Picayo

This easy homemade version of the comfort-food classic leaves packaged mixes in the dust.

Raspberry Powder Puffs

Petrina Tinslay

A raspberry-sour cream filling holds together fluffy orange-flavored cookies.

Dulce de Leche Mousse

Sang An

Whip up this silky caramel mousse using heavy cream, dulce de leche, and shredded coconut.

Ice Cream Truffles

Anna Williams

Use ice cream instead of chocolate ganache to create these surprising candy-coated treats.

Boozy Clementines With Pound Cake

Anna Williams

Clementines steeped in honey and brandy are a delicious grown-up topping for slices of buttery cake.

Croissant and Chocolate Bread Pudding

Con Poulos

This rich, decadent dessert couldn’t be easier—just combine all the ingredients and bake for 30 minutes.

Cherry Trifle

Quentin Bacon

Simmer crimson cherries in brandy and serve with sweet cream and ladyfingers; grated dark chocolate adds a final decadent touch.

Double-Chocolate Profiteroles

Mitchell Feinberg

Pastry puffs filled with chocolate ice cream and drizzled with dark chocolate sauce make an elegant finale to a romantic meal.

Yellow Cake With Fresh Strawberry Filling, Chocolate Sour Cream Frosting, and Strawberries

Christopher Baker

A beautiful strawberry garnish enhances the luscious fruit filling inside the two-layer cake.

