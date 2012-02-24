Delicious Bar Cookies
Pecan Bars
You can easily change up these dense, chewy bars by playing around with different nuts; try a combination of pecans, walnuts, almonds, and cashews.
Apricot Crumbles
Mix grated fresh ginger into the sweet fruit filling to add an unexpected spiciness.
Lemon Bars
With their sunny hue and powdered exterior, these classic citrusy desserts are irresistible.
Turtle Bars
Toffee, chocolate, and condensed milk ensure these bars are rich and satisfying.
Raspberry-Walnut Crumble Bars
Sweet raspberry jam paired with a buttery crust and a crumbly nut topping is an addictive combination.
Fig Crumb Bars
Chewy figs infused with orange make a tasty filling for a cinnamon-spiced crust.
S’mores Blondies
Transform the campfire classic into a portable dessert in this chewy, chocolatey, marshmallow-filled bar.
Oat, Raisin, and Nut Bars
Upgrade this take on an oatmeal raisin cookie with a drizzle of melted chocolate.
Chocolate-Chip Apricot Bars
Rolled oats add texture and a wholesome nuttiness.
Maple-Walnut Bars
Maple syrup, heavy cream, brown sugar, and butter make these bars extra decadent.
Ginger Chocolate-Chip Bars
Ground ginger, cinnamon, and cloves spice up these chewy bars studded with chocolate chips.
Chocolate-Date Pecan Bars
The sticky filling incorporates both honey and granulated sugar for an added dose of golden sweetness.
Praline Blondies
A layer of brown sugar, butter, and vanilla holds the chopped pecans in place.
Chocolate-Topped Crispy Bars
Make crowd-pleasing rice cereal treats even better by topping with melted chocolate.
Ultimate Blondies
Dense, buttery, and chewy, these bars are utterly satisfying—no chocolate needed.
Blondies With Dried Fruit and Candied Ginger
Use your favorite dried fruit in this recipe—cherries, apricots, figs, or raisins will all work well.
Blondies With Mini Peanut Butter Cups
Who can resist these classic treats with mini chocolate peanut butter cups mixed into every bite?
Blondies With Raspberries and Coconut
For an unusual twist, fold fresh raspberries and shredded coconut into the batter before baking.
Blondies With Chocolate Chips and Pecans
If you're in the mood for a little taste of chocolate and a nutty crunch, sprinkle in semisweet chocolate chips and chopped pecans.
