Delicious Bar Cookies

By Real Simple
Updated August 31, 2016
Brooke Slezak
Recipes for lemon squares, blondies, pecan bars, and more handheld desserts.
Pecan Bars

Victor Schrager

You can easily change up these dense, chewy bars by playing around with different nuts; try a combination of pecans, walnuts, almonds, and cashews.

Get the recipe: Pecan Bars

Apricot Crumbles

Beatriz da Costa

Mix grated fresh ginger into the sweet fruit filling to add an unexpected spiciness.

Get the recipe: Apricot Crumbles

Lemon Bars

Victor Schrager

With their sunny hue and powdered exterior, these classic citrusy desserts are irresistible.

Get the recipe: Lemon Bars

Turtle Bars

Sang An

Toffee, chocolate, and condensed milk ensure these bars are rich and satisfying.

Get the recipe: Turtle Bars

Raspberry-Walnut Crumble Bars

Victor Schrager

Sweet raspberry jam paired with a buttery crust and a crumbly nut topping is an addictive combination.

Get the recipe: Raspberry-Walnut Crumble Bars

Fig Crumb Bars

Raymond Hom

Chewy figs infused with orange make a tasty filling for a cinnamon-spiced crust.

Get the recipe: Fig Crumb Bars

S’mores Blondies

Raymond Hom

Transform the campfire classic into a portable dessert in this chewy, chocolatey, marshmallow-filled bar.

Get the recipe: S’mores Blondies

Oat, Raisin, and Nut Bars

Raymond Hom

Upgrade this take on an oatmeal raisin cookie with a drizzle of melted chocolate.

Get the recipe: Oat, Raisin, and Nut Bars

Chocolate-Chip Apricot Bars

William Meppem

Rolled oats add texture and a wholesome nuttiness.

Get the recipe: Chocolate-Chip Apricot Bars

Maple-Walnut Bars

Levi Brown

Maple syrup, heavy cream, brown sugar, and butter make these bars extra decadent.

Get the recipe: Maple-Walnut Bars

Ginger Chocolate-Chip Bars

Kana Okada

Ground ginger, cinnamon, and cloves spice up these chewy bars studded with chocolate chips.

Get the recipe: Ginger Chocolate-Chip Bars

Chocolate-Date Pecan Bars

Levi Brown

The sticky filling incorporates both honey and granulated sugar for an added dose of golden sweetness.

Get the recipe: Chocolate-Date Pecan Bars

Praline Blondies

Victor Schrager

A layer of brown sugar, butter, and vanilla holds the chopped pecans in place.

Get the recipe: Praline Blondies

Chocolate-Topped Crispy Bars

Brooke Slezak

Make crowd-pleasing rice cereal treats even better by topping with melted chocolate.

Get the recipe: Chocolate-Topped Crispy Bars

Ultimate Blondies

Charles Masters

Dense, buttery, and chewy, these bars are utterly satisfying—no chocolate needed.

Get the recipe: Ultimate Blondies

Blondies With Dried Fruit and Candied Ginger

Charles Masters

Use your favorite dried fruit in this recipe—cherries, apricots, figs, or raisins will all work well.

Get the recipe: Blondies With Dried Fruit and Candied Ginger

Blondies With Mini Peanut Butter Cups

Charles Masters

Who can resist these classic treats with mini chocolate peanut butter cups mixed into every bite?

Get the recipe: Blondies With Mini Peanut Butter Cups

Blondies With Raspberries and Coconut

James Wojcik

For an unusual twist, fold fresh raspberries and shredded coconut into the batter before baking.

Get the recipe: Blondies With Raspberries and Coconut

Blondies With Chocolate Chips and Pecans

James Wojcik

If you're in the mood for a little taste of chocolate and a nutty crunch, sprinkle in semisweet chocolate chips and chopped pecans.

Get the recipe: Blondies With Chocolate Chips and Pecans

By Real Simple