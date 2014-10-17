11 Apple Pie-Inspired Recipes That Almost Beat The Real Thing

By Real Simple
Updated August 22, 2016
Tastes Better from Scratch
Nothing says “fall” like homemade apple pie. While you’re at it, try these other sweet treats that boast the same flavors without the need to wrestle a piecrust.
Start Slideshow

1 of 11

Apple Pie Pancakes

Tastes Better from Scratch

If you feel too guilty about having pie for breakfast (although we wouldn’t judge!) whip up a batch of these apple pie pancakes. With freshly grated apple in the batter and a diced apple topping, these are the perfect homemade treat for any Sunday morning.

Get the recipe by Tastes Better from Scratch: Apple Pie Pancakes

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 11

Caramel Apple Pie Cocktail

Happy Food, Healthy Life

Happy hour just got a whole lot happier with this dessert cocktail. Adults will love the after-dinner treat, and we wouldn’t be surprised if it became part of your holiday traditions. While you’re at it, give our apple cider cocktails a try. Cheers!

Get the recipe by Happy Food, Healthy Life: Caramel Apple Pie Cocktail

3 of 11

Apple Pie Smoothie

Scattered Thoughts of a Crafty Mom

Get ready—we found another way to incorporate this holiday staple into your breakfast routine. With applesauce and signature spices, like cinnamon and nutmeg, you can literally have pie in a glass. This will definitely get your morning off to a good—no, great—start.

Get the recipe by Scattered Thoughts of a Crafty Mom: Apple Pie Smoothie

Advertisement

4 of 11

Apple Pie Ice Cream

Appetite for China

If that ice-cream maker you received for your wedding has been gathering dust, consider this recipe its raison d'etre. This is a great alternative to pie if you want something that’s a little lighter for dessert. Or, if apple pie is your favorite treat of all time, serve this on top for a doubly delicious dessert experience.

Get the recipe by Appetite for China: Apple Pie Ice Cream

5 of 11

Apple Pie Latte

Just a Smidgen

We wait all year for fall flavors to make it into our coffee cups—in fact, we made our own pumpkin spice latte because we just couldn’t wait. This genius latte hack is perfect for chilly fall mornings. Don’t forget to use a generous helping of whipped cream—it is apple pie-inspired, after all.

Get the recipe by Just a Smidgen: Apple Pie Latte

6 of 11

Hot Apple Crumble Bars

Chocolate Covered Katie

These bars take all of the best ingredients from apple pie and pack them into a sugary square. Over at her blog, Katie has included options to make it a little healthier, or even gluten-free if you have guests that want to indulge in dessert but can’t have piecrust. There’s something in this recipe for everyone!

Get the recipe by Chocolate Covered Katie: Hot Apple Crumble Bars

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 11

Apple Pie Donuts

Shugary Sweets

Deep-fried apple pie—why didn’t we think of that?! These donuts can be made in 30 minutes with a few smart shortcuts, and are a fun, indulgent twist on a holiday classic. Feel free to leave off the peanuts if anyone is allergic—these will taste just as sweet without them.

Get the recipe by Shugary Sweets: Apple Pie Donuts

8 of 11

Apple Pie “Lasagna”

Beyond Frosting

It’s not what you think—it’s better. This dessert mimics the shape of lasagna, but its ingredients are far from vegetables. Instead, it’s built on layers of graham cracker, caramel brown sugar cream cheese, apple pie filling, whipped cream, and chocolate toffee. Is your mouth watering yet?

Get the recipe by Beyond Frosting: Apple Pie “Lasagna”

9 of 11

Apple Pie Muddy Buddies

Wine and Glue

Also known as “puppy chow,” this treat is much easier to make than an entire pie. If you’ve never had it before, be warned: It’s incredibly addictive! Make this as an afternoon snack during the holidays, or send it to school for a class party. It’s definitely a crowd-pleaser.

Get the recipe by Wine and Glue: Apple Pie Muddy Buddies

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 11

Apple Pie Cookies

Oh Bite It

With a lattice crust design, these cookies look like bite-sized versions of the real thing—and they basically are. They use real pie crust (which you can buy frozen) and apple pie filling. Although weaving the crust can be time-consuming, just remember: When it’s all over, you get to eat them.

Get the recipe by Oh Bite It: Apple Pie Cookies.

11 of 11

Spiced Apple Pie Cupcakes (With Caramel Buttercream)

Baked by Rachel

This recipe is homemade from head to toe—so if you’re a fan of baking from scratch, these cupcakes are for you. Inside each spiced cake is a scoop of apple pie filling, and Rachel’s recipe includes the simple how-to for that fancy trick. This family-sized batch yields five, but we think you’ll be making more for friends and family.

Get the recipe by Baked By Rachel: Spiced Apple Pie Cupcakes (With Caramel Buttercream)

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple