11 Apple Pie-Inspired Recipes That Almost Beat The Real Thing
Apple Pie Pancakes
If you feel too guilty about having pie for breakfast (although we wouldn’t judge!) whip up a batch of these apple pie pancakes. With freshly grated apple in the batter and a diced apple topping, these are the perfect homemade treat for any Sunday morning.
Get the recipe by Tastes Better from Scratch: Apple Pie Pancakes
Caramel Apple Pie Cocktail
Happy hour just got a whole lot happier with this dessert cocktail. Adults will love the after-dinner treat, and we wouldn’t be surprised if it became part of your holiday traditions. While you’re at it, give our apple cider cocktails a try. Cheers!
Get the recipe by Happy Food, Healthy Life: Caramel Apple Pie Cocktail
Apple Pie Smoothie
Get ready—we found another way to incorporate this holiday staple into your breakfast routine. With applesauce and signature spices, like cinnamon and nutmeg, you can literally have pie in a glass. This will definitely get your morning off to a good—no, great—start.
Get the recipe by Scattered Thoughts of a Crafty Mom: Apple Pie Smoothie
Apple Pie Ice Cream
If that ice-cream maker you received for your wedding has been gathering dust, consider this recipe its raison d'etre. This is a great alternative to pie if you want something that’s a little lighter for dessert. Or, if apple pie is your favorite treat of all time, serve this on top for a doubly delicious dessert experience.
Get the recipe by Appetite for China: Apple Pie Ice Cream
Apple Pie Latte
We wait all year for fall flavors to make it into our coffee cups—in fact, we made our own pumpkin spice latte because we just couldn’t wait. This genius latte hack is perfect for chilly fall mornings. Don’t forget to use a generous helping of whipped cream—it is apple pie-inspired, after all.
Get the recipe by Just a Smidgen: Apple Pie Latte
Hot Apple Crumble Bars
These bars take all of the best ingredients from apple pie and pack them into a sugary square. Over at her blog, Katie has included options to make it a little healthier, or even gluten-free if you have guests that want to indulge in dessert but can’t have piecrust. There’s something in this recipe for everyone!
Get the recipe by Chocolate Covered Katie: Hot Apple Crumble Bars
Apple Pie Donuts
Deep-fried apple pie—why didn’t we think of that?! These donuts can be made in 30 minutes with a few smart shortcuts, and are a fun, indulgent twist on a holiday classic. Feel free to leave off the peanuts if anyone is allergic—these will taste just as sweet without them.
Get the recipe by Shugary Sweets: Apple Pie Donuts
Apple Pie “Lasagna”
It’s not what you think—it’s better. This dessert mimics the shape of lasagna, but its ingredients are far from vegetables. Instead, it’s built on layers of graham cracker, caramel brown sugar cream cheese, apple pie filling, whipped cream, and chocolate toffee. Is your mouth watering yet?
Get the recipe by Beyond Frosting: Apple Pie “Lasagna”
Apple Pie Muddy Buddies
Also known as “puppy chow,” this treat is much easier to make than an entire pie. If you’ve never had it before, be warned: It’s incredibly addictive! Make this as an afternoon snack during the holidays, or send it to school for a class party. It’s definitely a crowd-pleaser.
Get the recipe by Wine and Glue: Apple Pie Muddy Buddies
Apple Pie Cookies
With a lattice crust design, these cookies look like bite-sized versions of the real thing—and they basically are. They use real pie crust (which you can buy frozen) and apple pie filling. Although weaving the crust can be time-consuming, just remember: When it’s all over, you get to eat them.
Get the recipe by Oh Bite It: Apple Pie Cookies.
Spiced Apple Pie Cupcakes (With Caramel Buttercream)
This recipe is homemade from head to toe—so if you’re a fan of baking from scratch, these cupcakes are for you. Inside each spiced cake is a scoop of apple pie filling, and Rachel’s recipe includes the simple how-to for that fancy trick. This family-sized batch yields five, but we think you’ll be making more for friends and family.
Get the recipe by Baked By Rachel: Spiced Apple Pie Cupcakes (With Caramel Buttercream)