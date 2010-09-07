10 Recipe Ideas for Halloween Candy
Caramel-Cookie Cheesecake Pie
Satisfy the kid in you with this quick twist on cheesecake, starring chopped Twix bars (assuming you managed not to eat them all immediately). Just five ingredients stand between you and the crunchy, creamy, chocolate-y dessert, which you can bake in a pie pan (no springform pan required). Though the recipe calls for “fun” size bars, you can substitute full-size—just keep in mind the total cup measurements listed in the recipe. Though a chocolate cookie pie crust tastes great in this dessert, feel free to use a graham cracker crust instead, which is easy to make and tastes incredible.
Skittles Meringues
Ingredients:
- 2 large egg whites, at room temperature
- ½ cup sugar
- Skittles
This three-ingredient treat is genius: it’s cute, it’s colorful, and it will use up all of the kids’ leftover Skittles. Have the kids help you make the meringues—they’ll have fun watching the egg whites transform into stiff, glossy peaks. The key to a perfect meringue is baking low and slow—that is, keeping the oven temperature low, and baking for 1½ to 2 hours. This technique ensures that the meringues have a crisp outer coating and a slightly chewy center. Use this recipe throughout the year with whatever ingredients you want to use up, whether it’s a handful of nuts or leftover chocolate chips.
Peppermint Patty Brownies
Using store-bought brownie mix ensures these decadent treats come together in a cinch, though more ambitious cooks can use their favorite homemade brownie recipe instead. To make sure the Peppermint Patties are perfectly centered within each brownie, spread half the batter into your pan, top with the Peppermint Patties (leaving a small space between each one), and spread the remaining batter on top. The refreshing mint flavor keeps the rich chocolate flavor from overpowering the treat, and is much more fun than simply flavoring brownies with mint extract. Add more chopped Peppermint Patties to the top of the brownies as an optional garnish.
Dulce De Leche Candy Bar Terrine
Don’t be intimidated by the word “terrine.” It simply refers to the shape of this mouth-watering dessert, which is an incredibly simple combination of dulce de leche ice cream and Snickers, arranged in a rectangular loaf pan. Cutting the Snickers in thirds not only makes them easier to eat, but also makes each slice look decorative. Not a fan of dulce de leche? The Snickers can be paired with any number of ice cream flavors, from chocolate and vanilla to coffee or coconut. And though it might be tempting to slice into it early, let the terrine set in the freezer until firm, about 6 hours.
Candy Corn and Pretzel Bark
Chocolate bark is one of the best ways to use up leftover candy, as you can throw any number of things into the mix and it will undoubtedly taste delicious. We love this particular combination for its contrasting colors, flavors, and textures: chewy candy corn; crunchy, salty pretzels; and chewy, tart dried cranberries are a perfect blend. White chocolate makes the colors pop, but dark or milk chocolate would be delicious as well. To ensure your chocolate doesn’t burn as it melts, be sure to stir often and turn the heat off while there are still a few solid pieces remaining.
Frozen Peanut Butter Cup Banana Pops
Not all leftover Halloween candy recipes need to be outrageously decadent. This tasty treat combines naturally-sweet bananas and Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups for a fun, kid-friendly dessert that won’t leave you with a stomach ache. If you don’t have popsicle sticks, this treat can also be made into bite-sized pieces: simply cut the banana into slices, dip in the melted chocolate, then sprinkle with the chopped Reese’s cups. For double the peanut butter flavor, dip the banana first in peanut butter, then in chocolate. We won’t tell if you eat more than one (or two).
Kit Kat-Filled Angel Food Cake
Ingredients:
- ¾ cup heavy cream
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 5 chopped Kit Kat Snack Size bars
- 9-ounce angel food cake
- cocoa powder, for dusting
- chocolate sauce, for serving
We love this fun trick of stuffing an angel food cake, which can act as a blank canvas for any number of toppings or fillings. The Kit Kats work well for this Halloween-themed version—the crunch is a great contrast to the soft, fluffy cake. Homemade whipped cream (a simple mixture of heavy cream and sugar) envelops the Kit Kats, and keeps them hidden inside each slice. Don’t forget to drizzle with chocolate sauce and dust with cocoa powder, then serve to unsuspecting guests who are sure to go crazy for the Kit Kat surprise center.
SweeTarts Milk Shake
Ingredients:
- 16 SweeTarts candies (about 2 tablespoons), plus more for topping
- 1 pint strawberry ice cream, softened
- ¾ cup milk
This three-ingredient treat is as tasty as it is pretty (it’s such a fun color!), and is ideal for trick-or-treaters who prefer sour or tart candies to chocolate. You likely already have the ingredients on hand, and it’s easy enough for the kids to make. If you have them on hand, serve the milkshakes in soda fountain glasses, which will give the dessert a whimsical, old-fashioned feel. As an alternative to milkshakes, the strawberry ice cream and SweeTarts candies could also be made into an ice cream float. Simply scoop ice cream into glasses, top with lemon-lime soda and sprinkle with the candy.
Twizzlers-Popcorn Snack Mix
Ingredients:
- 12 Twizzlers twists
- 4 cups caramel corn
- 1 cup toasted pecan halves
While caramel corn is good on its own, it’s even better when mixed with a salty component. Tossing it with chopped Twizzlers candy (which, because of its chewy texture, is not the best choice for mixing into a baked good), and chopped pecans makes for a sweet and salty treat that you won’t be able to put down. Serve it during movie night for an upgrade on microwave popcorn, or surprise the kids with it as an after-school snack. Alternatively, save it for yourself as a midnight treat—after all, it’s sure to satisfy any late-night sugar cravings.
Peanut M&M’s and Jelly Cookies
There are few things more satisfying than a peanut butter and jelly sandwich, which is why we took the flavor combination over to the sweet side. Though grape jelly definitely wins for pure nostalgia, any type of jelly or jam will work in this whimsical dessert. Peanut butter M&M’s would also be delicious here, as would Reese’s Pieces or even chopped up Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. To make this treat into an ice cream sandwich, stir the candy into vanilla ice cream, spread two cookies with jelly, then sandwich the ice cream in between the cookies. They’ll be messy, sticky, and totally delicious.
