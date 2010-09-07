10 Recipe Ideas for Halloween Candy

Don’t be intimidated by the word “terrine.” It simply refers to the shape of this mouth-watering dessert, which is an incredibly simple combination of dulce de leche ice cream and Snickers, arranged in a rectangular loaf pan. Cutting the Snickers in thirds not only makes them easier to eat, but also makes each slice look decorative. Not a fan of dulce de leche? The Snickers can be paired with any number of ice cream flavors, from chocolate and vanilla to coffee or coconut. And though it might be tempting to slice into it early, let the terrine set in the freezer until firm, about 6 hours.



