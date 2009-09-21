22 Great Pumpkin Recipes
Pumpkin Cookies With Chocolate
Cocoa powder is swirled with pumpkin puree and molasses to create these rich, chocolate drop cookies. Fold in chopped walnuts and dates to add a layer of extra flavor. Sprinkle each mound of dough with coarse turbinado sugar just before baking for a slightly crunchy hint of sweetness.
Pumpkin Grilled Cheese
Grated Gruyere cheese and pumpkin puree is sandwiched between two pieces of pumpernickel bread, then toasted in a butter-filled skillet to create a supremely gooey and decadent version of the classic. Use festive cookie cutters to cut sandwiches into pumpkins, ghosts, and more seasonal shapes.
Pumpkin With White Beans and Bacon
Chunks of fresh pumpkin are sautéed in bacon fat until slightly browned and caramelized, and then stewed in chicken broth until tender. Finish the dish with a sprinkling of crispy bacon bits and a serving of meaty white beans. A splash of vinegar brightens up the hearty side.
Buttery Pappardelle With Pumpkin and Caramelized Onions
If the kids ask for buttered noodles every… single… night, count on everyone’s favorite fall gourd to put a sophisticated and seasonal spin on pasta night the whole family is guaranteed to love. The pumpkin adds a hint of sweetness, thyme adds earthiness, and grated pecorino provides just enough saltiness.
Pumpkin Martini
Not a coffee person? A latte isn’t the only way to drink your pumpkin. This seasonal beverage—for adults only—combines pumpkin pie spice, sugar, vodka, half and half, pumpkin puree, maple syrup, and a hint of vanilla extract to create an ultra creamy cocktail.
Pumpkin Pancakes With Spiced Maple Syrup
Does the thought of having pumpkin pie for breakfast sound like something only dreams are made of? Armed with this recipe, you can have a breakfast inspired by your favorite fall dessert—without the guilt. A spiced maple syrup adds extra decadence.
Easy Pumpkin Pie Pop Tart With Cream Cheese Glaze
Easier and healthier than you might think, this breakfast favorite is made to please kids. Store-bought puff pastry ensures assembly is a cinch: Simply spread a mixture of pumpkin puree, sugar, cinnamon, and salt between two layers of the pastry. The homemade cream cheese glaze is so tasty, you’ll want to dunk your pop tart right in it.
A Deliciously Wholesome Pumpkin Spice Latte
You don’t have to get in the car and trek to the nearest coffee shop to get your pumpkin spice latte fix. Being your own barista—no special equipment required—means having a healthier (but just as delicious!) version of the seasonal beverage in hand, whenever the craving strikes.
Pumpkin Lasagna
A few simple swaps differentiate this comforting fall dish from the lasagna your mom used to make. Trade marinara sauce for a silky pumpkin puree, ditch noodles for cheese ravioli, and substitute Swiss chard for spinach. When layered, each and every bite is gooey, cheesy, and oh-so-delicious.
Pumpkin Cupcakes With Cream Cheese Frosting
A new fall favorite made fast, thanks to shortcut ingredients, like boxed cake mix. Just add pumpkin puree and warm spices to the mix and, once baked and cooled, top each one with a cream cheese frosting. Nobody will ever know your timesaving secret.
Sweet and Salty Pumpkin Seeds
Make this big-batch sweet and salty snack on Sunday afternoon, for a healthy option that will last all week long. If you prefer something a little more savory, try these six addictive twists on the crunchy autumn snack.
Pumpkin Cheesecake
An inventive variation on a Thanksgiving standard: Pumpkin served up in a cheesecake, complete with a crunchy graham cracker crust. Make sure to plan ahead—you’ll need at least two hours of chilling time. In a pinch? Prepare the creamy cake up to two days in advance.
Pumpkin-Leek Soup
This supremely autumnal soup has such a velvety texture, you’d never know there isn’t an ounce of cream in the recipe. Though a type of onion, leeks add a flavor that’s a bit milder and sweeter than its counterparts. For a vegetarian version, simply swap the chicken broth for vegetable.
Pumpkin Bread
Full of deep, rich flavors like molasses, pumpkin pie filling, nutmeg, cloves, and more, this quick bread requires no kneading and just 15 minutes of hands-on time. Serve warm with a scoop of vanilla ice cream for dessert—or toast and spread a little butter on top for an indulgent breakfast.
Pumpkin Cream Sandwiches
If you generally pass on pie altogether, try this delicious alternative. Pumpkin sandwiches—a cream cheese frosting is spread between two pumpkin spice cake-like cookies—make a fine alternative. Plus, they’re easier to pack, so you can surprise your kids with a seasonal lunchtime treat.
Sausage-Pumpkin Corn-Bread Stuffing
Cut prep time nearly in half by using a store-bought stuffing mix instead of starting from scratch. Then, add in the extras that make this version so unique: dried cranberries, pumpkin puree, jalapeno, and sage. The resulting dish is still an ultra-moist bready side dish, without the hassle.
Caramelized Pumpkin and Pear Crumble
Fresh pears simmer in a mixture of butter, maple syrup, vanilla, and spices until caramelized and deeply flavorful. A large helping of pumpkin puree adds an earthy note to the otherwise very sweet treat. Rather than bake the whole thing in a casserole dish, use ramekins to make individual servings.
Pumpkin Cornmeal Muffins
Start Thanksgiving morning—or any lazy Saturday, for that matter—with an easy morning treat made from scratch that’ll make your whole home smell sweeter. If you’re worried about filling up before the big meal, use a mini muffin tin and reduce the cooking time to create bite-sized confections instead.
Pumpkin Rice Pudding
Canned pumpkin gives this hearty custard a seasonal spin. Make the pudding up to two days ahead of time and refrigerate until ready to serve. To reheat, stir in an additional 1½ cups milk and stir gently over medium-low heat to ensure it stays creamy.
Spiced Pumpkin Cake
Flavored with molasses and pumpkin pie spice, this cake gets a final drizzle of tangy confectioner’s sugar and lemon glaze just before serving. Thanks to the beautiful design of many bundt cake pans, this cake is a great selection when you’re asked to bring dessert to a potluck.
Maple Pumpkin Pie
Maple syrup, cinnamon, ginger, and cloves give this pie a rich, warm depth. If you’re a novice baker and rolling out your own dough seems a bit daunting, use a store-bought piecrust fitted to a 9-inch pie plate for a result that’s just as sweet.
Spiced Pumpkin Smoothie
Eat your pumpkin for… breakfast. Simply send ice, whole milk, pumpkin puree, honey, and a pinch of ground nutmeg for a whir in the blender until smooth and frothy. The honey ensures the smoothie is just sweet enough—even despite the addition of earthy pumpkin puree. Find more pumpkin smoothie recipes here.
