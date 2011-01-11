22 Crowd-Pleasing Dip Recipes

By Real Simple
Updated September 12, 2016
Jim Franco

These winning dips and spreads will score big at any gathering.

Spinach-Artichoke Dip

Jim Franco

No matter what the season, this baked dip is a surefire crowd-pleaser. Mix the dip (do not bake), cover and refrigerate up to 2 days in advance. Bake according to the recipe instructions, adding 15 minutes to the baking time.

Get the recipe: Spinach-Artichoke Dip

Easy Guacamole

Dana Gallagher

You’ll never buy guacamole from the store again once you taste this fresh version that takes just 15 minutes. Leave the jalapeño seeds intact if you like a spicier dip.

Get the recipe: Easy Guacamole

Caramelized Onion Dip

Jose Picayo

This homemade dip is worth the effort; cooking the onions slowly in butter makes them incredibly rich and sweet. The dip can be made up to 2 days in advance.

Get the recipe: Caramelized Onion Dip

Gazpacho Salsa

Yunhee Kim

Get the recipe: Gazpacho Salsa

Last-Minute Spinach Dip

Antonis Achilleos

Use store-bought hummus and frozen spinach to whip up this delicious dip in 15 minutes flat.

Get the recipe: Last-Minute Spinach Dip

Creamy Avocado Dip

Rob Howard

Get the recipe: Creamy Avocado Dip

Grilled Potato Chips With Chive Dip

Charles Maraia

Get the recipe: Grilled Potato Chips With Chive Dip

Pico de Gallo

Dana Gallagher

Get the recipe: Pico de Gallo

Creamy Horseradish and Dill Dip

Yunhee Kim

Get the recipe: Creamy Horseradish and Dill Dip

Hot Ricotta Dip

Dwight Eschiliman

Get the recipe: Hot Ricotta Dip

Spinach and Parmesan Dip

Yunhee Kim

This 5-minute, 5-ingredient dip is a surefire hit. You can make and refrigerate it up to a day in advance.

Get the recipe: Spinach and Parmesan Dip

5-Minute Hummus

Ditte Isager

Get the recipe: 5-Minute Hummus

Chickpea and Red Pepper Salsa

Yunhee Kim

Get the recipe: Chickpea and Red Pepper Salsa

Gingery Cilantro Dip

Rob Howard

Get the recipe: Gingery Cilantro Dip

Chunky Guacamole

Joshua Paul

Get the recipe: Chunky Guacamole

Yogurt, Dill, and Walnut Dip

Rob Howard

Get the recipe: Yogurt, Dill, and Walnut Dip

Goat Cheese Spread

Dana Gallagher

Get the recipe: Goat Cheese Spread

Broccoli Dip

Kana Okada

Get the recipe: Broccoli Dip

Creamy Salmon Spread With Horseradish

Con Poulos

Get the recipe: Creamy Salmon Spread With Horseradish

Artichoke and Spinach Relish With Walnuts

Con Poulos

Get the recipe: Artichoke and Spinach Relish With Walnuts

Ricotta and Herb Spread

Ellen Silverman

Get the recipe: Ricotta and Herb Spread

Cannellini Bean, Scallion, and Prosciutto Dip

Beatriz da Costa

Get the recipe: Cannellini Bean, Scallion, and Prosciutto Dip

