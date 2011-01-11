22 Crowd-Pleasing Dip Recipes
These winning dips and spreads will score big at any gathering.
Spinach-Artichoke Dip
No matter what the season, this baked dip is a surefire crowd-pleaser. Mix the dip (do not bake), cover and refrigerate up to 2 days in advance. Bake according to the recipe instructions, adding 15 minutes to the baking time.
Easy Guacamole
You’ll never buy guacamole from the store again once you taste this fresh version that takes just 15 minutes. Leave the jalapeño seeds intact if you like a spicier dip.
Caramelized Onion Dip
This homemade dip is worth the effort; cooking the onions slowly in butter makes them incredibly rich and sweet. The dip can be made up to 2 days in advance.
Gazpacho Salsa
Last-Minute Spinach Dip
Use store-bought hummus and frozen spinach to whip up this delicious dip in 15 minutes flat.
Creamy Avocado Dip
Grilled Potato Chips With Chive Dip
Pico de Gallo
Creamy Horseradish and Dill Dip
Hot Ricotta Dip
Spinach and Parmesan Dip
This 5-minute, 5-ingredient dip is a surefire hit. You can make and refrigerate it up to a day in advance.
5-Minute Hummus
Chickpea and Red Pepper Salsa
Gingery Cilantro Dip
Chunky Guacamole
Yogurt, Dill, and Walnut Dip
Goat Cheese Spread
Broccoli Dip
Creamy Salmon Spread With Horseradish
Artichoke and Spinach Relish With Walnuts
Ricotta and Herb Spread
Cannellini Bean, Scallion, and Prosciutto Dip
