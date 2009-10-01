30+ Simple and Delicious Comfort Food Recipes

Cozy season has arrived, and with it comes a few of our favorite things: crisp fall weather, fuzzy socks and sweaters, and the perfect excuse to eat all of the warming, hearty comfort foods we want. From one-dish dinners like decadent mac and cheese, slow cooker Tuscan pot roast, and cheesy homemade sheet-pan pizza peppered with pepperoni and red sauce, this recipe roundup covers all the comfort food bases. And remember—just because it's classified as 'comfort food' doesn't mean it has to be bathed in butter and cream (although that's highly encouraged). We have a wide array of delicious healthy comfort food recipes here too, like roasted pumpkin soup with harissa and chickpeas, and green curry noodle bowls with tofu.

Whatever you choose to cook, I'm sure we can all agree that there’s nothing quite as wonderful (or warming) as simple, satisfying comfort food on a cold winter night. Snuggle up by the fireplace with a glass of red wine as you flip through your options. Here, our top 31 hand-picked recipes sure to warm your hearts and bellies this season.