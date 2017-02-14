18 Warming Recipes You'll Love Eating Outside in Any Weather

You’ve likely seen the Danish term ‘hygge’ as it applies to cozying up our lives, like lighting candles, wrapping ourselves in comfy blankets, and sipping hot tea on the sofa. We're all in. But due to our new normal—meaning the enduring coronavirus pandemic that has invited an excess of time spent indoors, socially distant—we have another Nordic lifestyle trend we're honing in on: friluftsliv (pronounced free-loofts-liv). The term translates to “free air life,” and it’s all about enjoying and appreciating fresh air and nature—no matter the weather.

Indeed, as we face the looming transition from crisp fall temps to callous winter weather, continuing to spend time outdoors will become more important than ever—for our mental and physical health. Our favorite way to embrace friluftsliv? Preserving the outdoor dining trend in a way that warms us to our souls. To help you get started, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite cozy foods for cold weather, which go far beyond casseroles or canned soup. In fact, there’s tons of fresh flavor packed into these easy entrées, from a paprika-spiced shrimp served over creamy polenta to a free-form enchilada made with butternut squash and salsa verde. Vegetarians can indulge in the creamy mac and cheese, while meat-lovers will go crazy for a decadent beef potpie. If you’re a sucker for the classics, you’re not alone—our Chicken and Dumplings is our most popular recipe to date (and we made sure to include it in this list). But we didn’t just stick to the savory options: try a mile-high double-crust apple pie or a simple, five-ingredient French toast-inspired soufflé, and serve it alongside our spiced mulled wine.

Enjoy these meals surrounded by friends and family at a safe distance in the comfort of your own backyard. Set up space heaters, keep a stack of cozy blankets close by, light up your fire pit, and pass around warm thermoses of tea. Now’s also the time to take an extra minute to set the patio table, use real silverware, turn off your phone, light some candles, and listen to the sound of the falling leaves blowing in the wind. After all, friluftsliv is all about welcoming positivity and enjoyment into outdoor activities. We think the best place to start is right here at the dinner table, safely surrounded by loved ones in nature.