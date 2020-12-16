6 Buzz-Worthy Coffee Cocktail Recipes That Are So Simple to Make

If you're someone who craves coffee all day long, you're not alone. I can barely get my slippers on without a piping-hot mug of pour-over —and once I start, I'm often sipping some form of coffee until I move on to wine in the evening. Whether it's cold brew , a cappuccino, or a dirty chai latté, I've come to consider coffee my elixir of life.

Recently, I've realized there's a way to keep the buzz alive all evening long: By swapping my glass of vino with an espresso-spiked cocktail. Coffee and booze are a match made in heaven, seriously—the perfect blend of caffeinated warmth plus spirited spice to power you through the holiday season. Whether you want to spruce up your wintery brunch with a cool mug of Irish iced coffee, cozy up with a classic coffee Old Fashioned, or end the day with a smooth espresso martini, there's something here to quell your craving. And remember: If you're sensitive to caffeine later in the day, just swap in decaf. (We'd never judge.)