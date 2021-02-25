13 Cocktails That Prove Cinnamon Spice Makes Everything Nice

Save money on your energy bill by turning up the heat internally with cozy, cinnamon-forward cocktails that instantly make you feel warm and fuzzy. There’s a reason cinnamon is a seasonal favorite during the winter holidays, and for months thereafter—and from whiskey spice to apple cider cocktails, there are a lot of different ways to incorporate cinnamon into your libation rotation.

This handy guide to cinnamon cocktails will walk you through everything you need to know to work cinnamon-spiked drinks into your beverages mix, with recipes for beginning-of-the-season, harvest-inspired mixes to spirited takes that go beyond the holidays and hot after-dinner beverages. Plus, we’ll go over how to make your own cinnamon-infused liquor or cinnamon syrup to help you get creative with recipes of your own. Cinnamon Toast Crunch cocktail (hello, Fireball, Rumchata, and Kahlua!) or easy cream soda cinnamon roll cocktail, anyone?