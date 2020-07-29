3 Ways to Cook With Chia Seeds That Don’t Involve Smoothies
Tiny but mighty, these black seeds are rich in protein, fiber, and omega-3s (which are healthy for the heart, brain, and seemingly everything else).
Though popular in smoothies and oatmeal, chia seeds aren't just for breakfast. Add them to rice pilaf for extra fiber, or use them in a smoky veggie burger as a binder, since they plump up when mixed with wet ingredients. They even take on a nice gel-like texture, making them the perfect thickener for a zesty vinaigrette. Here are three ways to incorporate them into savory dishes.
Chia Pilaf With Pesto
What to do with that bag of chia seeds languishing in your pantry? Add them to dinner! Chia seeds add protein and crunch to this simple rice pilaf, which gets a boost of flavor from prepared pesto.
Smoky-Sweet Potato Burgers
There’s no reason to buy expensive pre-made veggie burgers when you can make delicious ones at home, thanks to this easy recipe. You’ll combine sweet potato, beans, oats, and chia to make the base, and add chipotle chile to add a ton of smoky flavor.
Lime and Chia Vinaigrette
Here’s a bright, refreshing take on a classic vinaigrette. Lime stands in for vinegar, adding zesty brightness, and honey mellows the intensity of Dijon. It’s a savory-sweet symphony of flavors.
Recipes by Anna Theoktisto