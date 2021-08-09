Meet Banana Blossoms: The Flaky, Plant-Based Swap for Fish That's Honestly Genius

Banana Blossom Basics

Banana blossoms can be found wherever bananas are grown, but they most typically pop up in the food cultures of Southeast Asia and India. "Banana blossoms are eaten both raw and cooked in dishes where the texture of a blossom is used to resemble fish or a meat, such as salad, stir-fry, or curry," says Kylie Bentley, RDN, LDN, CLT and team leader of nutrition and labeling compliance at Whole Foods Market.

If you're totally confused by this part of the banana (that you've probably never heard of before), you're not alone. While banana blossoms have been incorporated into Southeast Asian and Indian cultures for a long time, up until very recently, banana blossoms were only found in the U.S. in Asian markets. That's all changing now as major retailers like Whole Foods are starting to carry packaged and canned banana blossom options.

Banana blossoms have tightly packed petals in a tear-shaped formation and, when quartered, resemble artichoke hearts in appearance, but with a neutral taste profile. In short, they're nothing like a banana, and can taste like whatever you choose to season them with (similar to a jackfruit).