7 Cozy Recipes You Need to Cook Before Winter Ends

I'll be honest: There's almost nothing I like about winter. The second the temperature drops below 60 degrees, I begin to dread its arrival—and as soon as the winter solstice passes in December, I obsessively check my weather app to see exactly how many minutes of sunlight we add every day until spring finally decides to show up. (We're at about two-and-a-half minutes of extra daylight per day right now, BTW).