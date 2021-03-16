7 Cozy Recipes You Need to Cook Before Winter Ends
Get 'em while they're hot (and you aren't).
I'll be honest: There's almost nothing I like about winter. The second the temperature drops below 60 degrees, I begin to dread its arrival—and as soon as the winter solstice passes in December, I obsessively check my weather app to see exactly how many minutes of sunlight we add every day until spring finally decides to show up. (We're at about two-and-a-half minutes of extra daylight per day right now, BTW).
But now that we've "sprung-forward" and had a couple of 50-plus degree days under our belts, I feel a little guilty. Did I even get to cook all my go-to cold-weather recipes and favorite comfort foods? If you're feeling a similar level of FOMO, fear not—you still have a small chunk of time for gooey cheese pasta and spicy chili. I'd just recommend preheating the oven immediately.
1
“French Onion Soup” Pizza
Talk about the best of both worlds. This pizza hits all the right notes. Jammy caramelized shallots, nutty Gruyère, creamy ricotta, and sweet-tart balsamic vinegar get folded together atop the pillowy dough, which is finished with fresh parsley and thyme. Go ahead and use a store-bought pizza dough, it'll taste equally delicious.
2
Ricotta Roll-Ups in Creamy Pumpkin Sauce
Pumpkin, sage, and baked pasta—what else do you need? Ricotta, that's what. Here, all of the above get baked in the oven until the cheese is hot and gooey and the pasta is just browned enough to crunch when you first cut in.
3
Spicy Chorizo-and-Pinto Bean Chili
How could we give you a roundup of cold-weather favorites without including a rich, warming chili? This one checks all the boxes, thanks to the combination of chorizo, onions, poblano peppers, and pinto beans that sing when mixed into the tomatoey broth. As for toppings, the more, the better: Avocado, cabbage, and lime wedges are suggested, but queso fresco, cilantro, and even corn chips would be equally welcome.
4
Spicy Chicken and Polenta
Kids and adults alike will go gaga for these chicken thighs served over creamy polenta with garlicky green beans on the side. You'll coat the chicken thighs with Berbere, a deeply flavorful spice mix from Ethiopia that's made from warming spices like chilies, garlic, paprika, and fenugreek, plus other common baking spices like ginger, coriander, and cinnamon.
5
Crispy Mushroom Reuben Sandwiches
This dreamy vegetarian sandwich is decadent enough to make you completely forget about meat until further notice. A medley of mushrooms crisp up perfectly in the oven to deliver rich flavor, comfort-food vibes, and energy-boosting B vitamins to a classic reuben.
6
Skillet Quinoa With Olives and Crispy Tofu
This dish proves that you don't need an ounce of meat or dairy to serve a flavor-packed, seriously satisfying main dish. The vibrant flavor comes from Ras el Hanout, a Moroccan spice mix that usually includes cinnamon, cumin, coriander, and allspice, among other fragrant ingredients. Here it does double duty in the quinoa pilaf and on the triangles of crispy tofu.
7
Puff Pastry Cinnamon Rolls
There's nothing better than waking up to a house that smells like fresh-baked cinnamon buns. Unfortunately, the amount of time it takes to allow the yeasted dough to rise and proof means you're more likely to have them by dinner than breakfast. These puff pastry cinnamon rolls are here to solve your every problem: They only take 30 minutes (and eight ingredients) to make from start to finish.