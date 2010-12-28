19 Cocktail And Punch Recipes Perfect For Any (And Every) Party

Aside from great guests and lots of festive food options, top-notch drinks are easily the most important part of any entertaining endeavor. But bartending—even in your own home—can be intimidating business, which brings us to these super simple cocktail recipes. Remember, mixology is all about balance, which is why we recommend you measure out the ingredients for each precisely. Go for good-quality mixers and spirits, too—your guests will be able to taste the difference.

Whether you’re grilling out with friends, lounging poolside, or celebrating holidays with family, you’ll want to keep a pitcher of these delicious drinks within reach. From the classic crowd-pleasing bloody mary to a minty moscow mule punch and grapefruit kombucha margaritas, these colorful sips are almost as wow-worthy as the hostess (that's you!).

