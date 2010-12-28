19 Cocktail And Punch Recipes Perfect For Any (And Every) Party
Aside from great guests and lots of festive food options, top-notch drinks are easily the most important part of any entertaining endeavor. But bartending—even in your own home—can be intimidating business, which brings us to these super simple cocktail recipes. Remember, mixology is all about balance, which is why we recommend you measure out the ingredients for each precisely. Go for good-quality mixers and spirits, too—your guests will be able to taste the difference.
Whether you’re grilling out with friends, lounging poolside, or celebrating holidays with family, you’ll want to keep a pitcher of these delicious drinks within reach. From the classic crowd-pleasing bloody mary to a minty moscow mule punch and grapefruit kombucha margaritas, these colorful sips are almost as wow-worthy as the hostess (that's you!).
Grapefruit Kombucha Margarita
A standard kombucha quickly gets transformed into a delectable margarita in this easy recipe. We especially love it with grapefruit juice for it’s tartness, but feel free to mix and match citruses, too.
Get the recipe: Grapefruit Kombucha Margarita
Molasses-Spiced Spiked Cider
Hosting a holiday happy hour or dinner? Welcome your guests with this decadent spike cider. The molasses add a deep, rich flavor and color, and the spices add a lovely dimension.
Get the recipe: Molasses-Spiced Spiked Cider
White Negroni Punch
I’m dreaming of a white… negroni. No seriously, this cocktail is so good you’ll want to make it all year round—and you definitely can. It’s refreshing and elegant, but don’t be fooled. It will knock your socks off!
Get the recipe: White Negroni Punch
Spiced Apple Kombucha
Wow your guests with this cocktail containing kombucha, spiced rum, and classic winter spices. Make it a few days ahead of your event to let the flavors really come together. Then, serve it up in a highball glass with ice and an apple to garnish.
Get the recipe: Spiced Apple Kombucha
Bourbon and Blood Orange Blast
Fancy yourself some bourbon? Create a classic bourbon cocktail, with the tartness of fresh blood orange juice. Add bonus: this may be the easiest cocktail to make ever.
Get the recipe: Bourbon and Blood Orange Blast
4th of July Sangria
What’s more refreshing than white wine sangria? A fruity, frozen version that’s patriotic to boot. Each layer features a different fruity flavor, as well as a splash of fresh lime juice and a drizzle of agave nectar. Pour the slushie carefully to ensure the layers don’t blend, and then serve to eager guests.
Get the recipe: Fourth of July Sangria
Pear and Rosemary Sangria
If you want to serve something festive but also refreshing, this recipe for pear and rosemary sangria is a must. The best part? You can make it up to 2 days in advance, which is perfect for party planning.
Get the recipe: Pear and Rosemary Sangria
Minty Moscow Mule Punch
Who knew a Moscow Mule could be so refreshing? A combination of vodka, ginger beer, and a homemade ginger-mint simple syrup is sure to be hit among friends and family. And to make hosting a little easier, you can serve these mules in a punch bowl so guests can help themselves.
Get the recipe: Minty Moscow Mule Punch
Bloody Mary
Without the vodka, this crowd-pleaser can be prepped and refrigerated the day before the shower. Stir in the spirit—and add garnishes—just before the party begins.
Get the recipe: Bloody Mary
Spicy Mulled Wine
There is nothing quite as comforting as drinking mulled wine on a chilly winter night. A mixture of cinnamon, cloves, and star anise are sure to awaken your senses while also warming up your belly. I have a feeling this will be your new favorite cocktail to sip by the fire with friends.
Get the recipe: Spicy Mulled Wine
Boozy Apple Cider Slushie
Want to know how to win at any fall or winter holiday? Make boozy apple cider slushies. These delightful frozen cocktails taste like nothing you’ve ever had before. If you want to get super fancy, garnish each drink with an apple slice and cinnamon stick. Your friends will be begging you to make these all year round.
Get the recipe: Boozy Apple Cider Slushie
Irish 75
If you’re a fan of the French 75, you’ll fall in love with this romantic rendition. Irish whiskey replaces the gin or cognac, and the sparkling wine makes this festive cocktail delightfully bubbly.
Get the recipe: Irish 75
Irish Rose
This pretty pink cocktail is as delicious as it looks. And the combination of sweet red grenadine and tangy, freshly-squeezed lime juice is sure to be a crowd-pleaser at any gathering.
Get the recipe: Irish Rose
Holiday Punch
Using three kinds of alcohol, this holiday punch will do just that. Your guests will appreciate the different mix of flavors and elements in this beverage, while also getting a nice little buzz.
Get the recipe: Holiday Punch
Classic Margaritas
Raise a toast with this essential cocktail, which uses freshly-squeezed lime juice for maximum bright citrus tang.
Get the recipe.
John Collins
A riff on the classic Tom Collins cocktail, this St. Patty's drink gets a dose of whiskey instead of the traditional gin. Pour over a tall glass of ice, then garnish with a lemon wedge.
Get the recipe: John Collins
Irish Iced Coffee
This refreshing recipe could not be simpler. Strong iced coffee is mixed with whiskey and heavy cream to create a deliciously decadent pick-me-up and the perfect St. Patty's Day cocktail.
Get the recipe: Irish Iced Coffee
White Knight
Perfect for the classic cocktail lover, this elegant drink is sure to impress your partygoers. The white port (or Lillet Blanc) adds just the right amount of sweetness.
Get the recipe: White Knight
Sparkling White Sangria
Mix up a pitcher of this fizzy, fruity drink—it’s perfect for celebrating the New Year. Keep the sangria cold without watering it down by adding frozen grapes to the pitcher before serving.
Get the recipe.