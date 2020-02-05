10 of Real Simple's Favorite Anti-Inflammatory Recipes That'll Make You Feel Better Than Ever
Thankfully, fighting chronic inflammation isn't rocket science. The easiest way to reduce your body’s inflammation is to simply start eating more whole foods and fewer processed foods. There are a handful of foods—berries, avocado, olive oil, fatty fish, green tea, broccoli, and more—that contain even more powerful, inflammation-fighting nutrients than most. Here, a collection of our favorite family-friendly Real Simple recipes that contain many of the most effective anti-inflammatory ingredients you'll find. And not that you even had to ask, but we promise they're all incredibly delicious.
Black Rice Bowl With Tahini, Pistachios, and Raspberries
This beautiful bowl uses black rice, which gets its rich, deep color from the antioxidant anthocyanin. To fully maximize its anti-inflammatory benefits, make sure you buy whole grain black rice (meaning the outermost layer of bran is intact). Raspberries are packed with anti-inflammatory benefits, too, and their sweet flavor pairs perfectly with the smooth tahini and salty pistachios.
Get the recipe: Black Rice Bowl with Tahini
Fish Tacos With Broccoli Slaw and Cumin Sour Cream
The combination of fish, broccoli, cumin, and olive oil makes this delicious fish taco recipe anti-inflammatory gold. Garnish each with guacamole or avocado slices for even more heart-healthy (and inflammation-fighting) benefits.
Get the recipe: Fish Tacos With Broccoli Slaw and Cumin Sour Cream
Soufflé Pancake With Miso Mushrooms
Mushrooms are very high in selenium, copper, and all of the B vitamins. They also contain antioxidants (like phenols) that provide major anti-inflammatory protection. Here, you'll use the fun guys as a topping for a tender-crisp savory pancake.
Get the recipe: Soufflé Pancake With Miso Mushrooms
Whole-Grain Cinnamon French Toast With Broiled Grapes
You'll love having the scent of warm cinnamon fill your kitchen as you bake a batch of this French toast to golden brown perfection. The broiled grapes contain anthocyanins, which fight inflammation. (They also make for a seriously delicious topping.)
Get the recipe: Whole-Grain Cinnamon French Toast With Broiled Grapes
Raspberry Chia Jam
This heart-healthy homemade jam uses a combination of fresh raspberries and just a tablespoon of honey in the whole batch. Both of these ingredients help fight inflammation, and using honey in place of all the sugar (or worse, corn syrup) that processed jellies typically contain makes for a seriously sweet swap.
Get the recipe: Raspberry-Chia Jam
Mole-Spiced Black Bean and Quinoa Bowl
Quinoa. Cauliflower. Cumin. Olive Oil. But also greens, honey, and cocoa powder. Could this recipe have more inflammation-fighting ingredients? Yes, if you add fatty fish or bell peppers. (No pressure.) Here, mole sauce serves as a delicious dressing for plenty of protein-packed ingredients, black beans included.
Get the recipe: Mole-Spiced Black Bean and Quinoa Bowl
Soy-Glazed Salmon Sandwiches With Watercress
Salmon—and other varieties of fatty fish, like mackerel and sardines—is an anti-inflammatory superhero. In this delicious dish, you'll coat fillets of it with a chili sauce, soy sauce, and rice vinegar glaze. Give the salmon a quick sear before serving it atop fluffy brioche burger buns and crisp watercress salad.
Get the recipe: Soy-Glazed Salmon Sandwiches With Watercress
Pistachio Matcha Financiers
Sure it's a dessert, but did you know that green tea is one of the best anti-inflammatory foods out there? These buttery, fresh-baked little teacakes are made with matcha, a Japanese green tea that gives them a pretty green hue. Chopped pistachios sprinkled on each cake add a nutty crunch.
Get the recipe: Pistachio Matcha Financiers
Sheet Pan Salmon With Potatoes and Broccolini
Salmon, broccolini, and olive oil make this delicious dish a heart-healthy hero that'll help stave off inflammation, too. Got leftovers? Flake the salmon and chop the veggies into bite-size pieces before tossing them with greens for an easy lunch.
Get the recipe: Sheet Pan Salmon With Potatoes and Broccolini
Ginger Meatball Ramen With Greens and Scallions
This easy-to-make recipe combines two delicious dishes: spaghetti with meatballs and ramen noodle soup. You'll get inflammation-fighting benefits from the fresh ginger, scallions, miso, and boy choy, but feel free to swap the sesame oil and/or canola oil for olive oil for an even bigger boost.
Get the recipe: Ginger Meatball Ramen With Greens and Scallions