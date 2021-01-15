Avocado and Radish Toast

Rating: Unrated

Learn to make this brunch basic at home, and you'll be set for those days your brunch plans fall through.

By Sarah Karnasiewicz

Gallery

Credit: Emma Darvick

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
5 mins
total:
5 mins
Yield:
2 slices
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

You probably know and love avocado toast—but can you make it for yourself at home? This avocado toast recipe is easy to make, with radishes for a little Insta-worthy color and lemon juice and olive oil for flavor. You'll be rethinking your devotion to your favorite brunch restaurant's avocado toast dish after giving this recipe a try.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Toast the bread to your desired level of doneness. Slice the radishes, then mash the avocado.

    Advertisement

  • Spread the mashed avocado on the toast. Top with radish and season with lemon juice, olive oil, salt, and pepper.

Advertisement
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 realsimple.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com 01/26/2021