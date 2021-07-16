15 Recipes From the August 2021 Issue of Real Simple

Get the recipes from this month’s issue.

By Real Simple Editors
July 16, 2021
Advertisement
Credit: Victor Protasio

Melon to the Max

Credit: Victor Protasio

Honeydew Mojitos

Get the Recipe

Melon meets mojitos in this delicious minty cocktail.

Credit: Victor Protasio

Grilled Cantaloupe & Prosciutto Skewers

Get the Recipe

This fun take on the classic appetizer is perfect for summer dinner parties.

Credit: Victor Protasio

Watermelon Poke Bowls

Get the Recipe

This to-die-for plant-based take on poke stars marinated watermelon cubes.

Credit: Victor Protasio

Watermelon Salad with Pickled Rind

Get the Recipe

This beautiful, salty-sweet summer salad is perfect for delighting party guests.

Credit: Victor Protasio

Cantaloupe-Coconut Ice Pops

Get the Recipe

Hot summer days call for easy-prep ice pops.

Credit: Victor Protasio

Honeydew & Blackberry Ice Cream Sundaes

Get the Recipe

These gorgeous, fruit-forward ice cream sundaes are both impressive and delicious.

5 Easy Dinner Recipes

Credit: Greg DuPree

Roasted Salmon with Beet Salad

Get The Recipe

Hot tip: Roasting is a foolproof way to perfectly cook fish.

Credit: Greg DuPree

Linguine with Cherry Tomato Sauce

Get The Recipe

Every bite of this summery tomato pasta is studded with bites of crispy pancetta.

Credit: Greg DuPree

Cool and Crunchy Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Get the Recipe

These cool, Vietnamese-inspired chicken and rice noodle wraps are perfect for hot summer nights.

Credit: Greg DuPree

Spicy Summer Squash Stir-Fry

Get The Recipe

Delicious, veg-forward dinner on the table in 20 minutes? Yes, please.

Credit: Greg DuPree

Fajita Steak Salad

Get The Recipe

A Tex-Mex favorite gets the salad treatment.

Kitchen Hero: Dill Pickle Relish

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Sliced-Tomato Salad with Dill Pickle Relish Vinaigrette

Get The Recipe

Tangy relish highlights peak-season summer tomatoes in this simple side dish.

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Dill Pickle Relish Poppers

Get the Recipe

Meet your new favorite app: cheesy pickle and ham-stuffed jalapeños.

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Dill Pickle Relish Cornbread Muffins

Get the Recipe

A swirl of pickle relish gives classic corn muffins a delicious boost.

Plant Powered

Credit: Greg DuPree

Summer Nachos

Get the Recipe

These vegetarian nachos are loaded with juicy corn, melted cheese, and a tangy avocado cream.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com