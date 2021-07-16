15 Recipes From the August 2021 Issue of Real Simple
Get the recipes from this month’s issue.
Melon to the Max
Related Items
Honeydew Mojitos
Melon meets mojitos in this delicious minty cocktail.
Grilled Cantaloupe & Prosciutto Skewers
This fun take on the classic appetizer is perfect for summer dinner parties.
Watermelon Poke Bowls
This to-die-for plant-based take on poke stars marinated watermelon cubes.
Watermelon Salad with Pickled Rind
This beautiful, salty-sweet summer salad is perfect for delighting party guests.
Cantaloupe-Coconut Ice Pops
Hot summer days call for easy-prep ice pops.
Honeydew & Blackberry Ice Cream Sundaes
These gorgeous, fruit-forward ice cream sundaes are both impressive and delicious.
5 Easy Dinner Recipes
Related Items
Roasted Salmon with Beet Salad
Hot tip: Roasting is a foolproof way to perfectly cook fish.
Linguine with Cherry Tomato Sauce
Every bite of this summery tomato pasta is studded with bites of crispy pancetta.
Cool and Crunchy Chicken Lettuce Wraps
These cool, Vietnamese-inspired chicken and rice noodle wraps are perfect for hot summer nights.
Spicy Summer Squash Stir-Fry
Delicious, veg-forward dinner on the table in 20 minutes? Yes, please.
Fajita Steak Salad
A Tex-Mex favorite gets the salad treatment.
Kitchen Hero: Dill Pickle Relish
Related Items
Sliced-Tomato Salad with Dill Pickle Relish Vinaigrette
Tangy relish highlights peak-season summer tomatoes in this simple side dish.
Dill Pickle Relish Poppers
Meet your new favorite app: cheesy pickle and ham-stuffed jalapeños.
Dill Pickle Relish Cornbread Muffins
A swirl of pickle relish gives classic corn muffins a delicious boost.
Plant Powered
Related Items
Summer Nachos
These vegetarian nachos are loaded with juicy corn, melted cheese, and a tangy avocado cream.