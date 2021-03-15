9 Recipes From the April 2021 Issue of Real Simple
Get the recipes from this month's issue, including five speedy suppers, plant powered dumplings, and three ways to cook with Parmigiano-Reggiano.
5 Easy Dinners
There's always room for a fresh take on pesto pasta.
Ham and cheese get the quiche treatment in this easy recipe.
Only 20 minutes stand between you and this restaurant-worthy fish dinner.
Classic fried rice gets a few fresh twists.
This easy chicken dish packs whole grains and veggies into a healthy, delicious meal.
Kitchen Hero: Parmigiano-Reggiano
Honestly, this might be the *only* way to make scrambled eggs.
A decidedly adult (and delicious) take on a classic grilled cheese.
This decadent-yet-easy broth is liquid gold.
Plant Powered: Veggie Soup With Cornmeal Dumplings
Herb-flecked light and fluffy dumplings star in this plant-based soup.
These recipes originally appeared in the April 2021 issue of Real Simple.