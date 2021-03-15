9 Recipes From the April 2021 Issue of Real Simple

Get the recipes from this month's issue, including five speedy suppers, plant powered dumplings, and three ways to cook with Parmigiano-Reggiano.

By Real Simple Editors
March 15, 2021
Advertisement

5 Easy Dinners

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Get the Recipe

There's always room for a fresh take on pesto pasta.

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Get the Recipe

Ham and cheese get the quiche treatment in this easy recipe.

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Get the Recipe

Only 20 minutes stand between you and this restaurant-worthy fish dinner.

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Get the Recipe

Classic fried rice gets a few fresh twists.

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Get the Recipe

This easy chicken dish packs whole grains and veggies into a healthy, delicious meal. 

Kitchen Hero: Parmigiano-Reggiano

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Get the Recipe

Honestly, this might be the *only* way to make scrambled eggs.

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Get the Recipe

A decidedly adult (and delicious) take on a classic grilled cheese.

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Get the Recipe

This decadent-yet-easy broth is liquid gold.

Plant Powered: Veggie Soup With Cornmeal Dumplings

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Get the Recipe

Herb-flecked light and fluffy dumplings star in this plant-based soup.

These recipes originally appeared in the April 2021 issue of Real Simple.

© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com