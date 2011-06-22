15 Traditional American Recipes
Creamy Potato Salad With Bacon
Crunchy bacon bits add a smoky twist to this herby and tangy down-home potato salad.
Parsleyed Corn on the Cob
Give this traditional barbecue accompaniment an easy upgrade with chopped parsley and melted butter.
Baked Beans
Brown sugar and molasses add a rich caramelized flavor to old-fashioned baked beans.
Rosemary Corn Bread
Dried rosemary lends its pungent aroma and flavor to basic cornbread.
Classic Deviled Eggs
This easy appetizer is a favorite addition to any picnic or party.
Easy Drop Biscuits
These smooth, buttery biscuits make a no-fuss side dish.
Meat Loaf
Mom’s classic gets a makeover with shredded Italian cheese and a barbecue sauce glaze.
Not-So-Sloppy Joes
A mix of earthy spices and fresh vegetables make this kid-approved meal perfect for grown-ups, too.
Hamburgers With Oven Chips
Freshly baked potato chips complete the quintessential summer meal: a simple, well-seasoned burger.
Salty Dogs
Top a hot dog with mustard, crunchy bacon, and bread-and-butter pickles for a sweet and salty twist on a classic.
“Fried” Chicken
Coat chicken in a light breadcrumb mixture and bake for a fast and healthy alternative to Southern fried chicken.
Apple Crumb Pie
Spice up old-fashioned pie with two kinds of apples and a brown-sugar crumb crust.
Peach Cobbler
Fluffy, golden biscuits top this sweet summertime favorite.
Classic Chocolate-Chip Cookies
Nuts are a flavorful (and healthy) addition to the traditional chocolate chip cookie.
Red Velvet Cake
Rich cream cheese frosting contrasts with the moist, flavorful cake in this Southern specialty.
