15 Traditional American Recipes

By Real Simple
Updated September 25, 2017
Con Poulos
Celebrate our country’s heritage with classic dishes that will take you right back to Mom’s kitchen table.
Start Slideshow

1 of 15

Creamy Potato Salad With Bacon

Con Poulos

Crunchy bacon bits add a smoky twist to this herby and tangy down-home potato salad.

Get the recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 15

Parsleyed Corn on the Cob

Amy Neunsinger

Give this traditional barbecue accompaniment an easy upgrade with chopped parsley and melted butter.

Get the recipe.

3 of 15

Baked Beans

Quentin Bacon

Brown sugar and molasses add a rich caramelized flavor to old-fashioned baked beans.

Get the recipe.

Advertisement

4 of 15

Rosemary Corn Bread

Jim Franco

Dried rosemary lends its pungent aroma and flavor to basic cornbread.

Get the recipe.

5 of 15

Classic Deviled Eggs

William Meppem

This easy appetizer is a favorite addition to any picnic or party.

Get the recipe.

6 of 15

Easy Drop Biscuits

Jose Picao

These smooth, buttery biscuits make a no-fuss side dish.

Get the recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 15

Meat Loaf

Monica Buck

Mom’s classic gets a makeover with shredded Italian cheese and a barbecue sauce glaze.

Get the recipe.

8 of 15

Not-So-Sloppy Joes

Hector Sanchez

A mix of earthy spices and fresh vegetables make this kid-approved meal perfect for grown-ups, too.

Get the recipe.

9 of 15

Hamburgers With Oven Chips

Anna Williams

Freshly baked potato chips complete the quintessential summer meal: a simple, well-seasoned burger.

Get the recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 15

Salty Dogs

John Lawton

Top a hot dog with mustard, crunchy bacon, and bread-and-butter pickles for a sweet and salty twist on a classic.

Get the recipe.

11 of 15

“Fried” Chicken

William Meppem

Coat chicken in a light breadcrumb mixture and bake for a fast and healthy alternative to Southern fried chicken.

Get the recipe.

12 of 15

Apple Crumb Pie

Mikkel Vang

Spice up old-fashioned pie with two kinds of apples and a brown-sugar crumb crust.

Get the recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 15

Peach Cobbler

Charles Masters

Fluffy, golden biscuits top this sweet summertime favorite.

Get the recipe.

14 of 15

Classic Chocolate-Chip Cookies

Victor Schrager

Nuts are a flavorful (and healthy) addition to the traditional chocolate chip cookie.

Get the recipe.

15 of 15

Red Velvet Cake

Kana Okada

Rich cream cheese frosting contrasts with the moist, flavorful cake in this Southern specialty.

Get the recipe.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Real Simple