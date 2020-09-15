8 Easy Acorn Squash Recipes You'll Serve Again and Again
This fall favorite is as versatile as they come.
There are a number of delicious ways to prepare raw acorn squash—from a quick roast on a sheet pan to pureeing it for soup, slicing it into salads, or stuffing it with goat cheese, nuts, or chorizo. You can bake it, braise it, or blend it up for mixing into desserts. Whatever method you choose, acorn squash recipes couldn’t be easier to make.
To prepare a roasted acorn squash for baking, cut off a quarter-inch from its top and bottom—this way, you'll have removed its stem and you'll have a flat, steady base for slicing. Peel the squash next (this isn't required; while the skin is totally edible, it is tough to chew and puree). Next, chop the squash in half lengthwise before scooping out the seeds from its core. Make sure to roast it cut-side up with plenty of olive oil, salt, and pepper (find complete instructions for cooking acorn squash in the oven here).
Acorn Squash Recipes
If you want your roasted squash to be the star of supper, consider making a stuffed acorn squash recipe. Goat cheese and mushroom-stuffed acorn squash is a hearty vegetarian-friendly entrée.
For a basic roasted acorn squash recipe, look no further than this maple acorn squash which cooks in 45 minutes and couldn't be easier (three ingredients)!
After you nail your baked acorn squash, add it to this roasted acorn squash salad. You'll pair the gourd with butter lettuce greens, pepitas (aka roasted and hulled pumpkin seeds), balsamic vinegar, and a loaf of crusty bread.
Spinach and acorn squash ravioli is another dish that tastes indulgent but still packs in additional nutritional veggies for healthy meal that's totally stress-free.
For your friends and fam who can’t go without the meat, try our recipe for chorizo-stuffed acorn squash. It's also loaded with plenty of salty melted Manchego cheese.
This vibrant recipe pairs acorn squash with pork chops, maple syrup, grainy mustard, and fresh parsley leaves. Pair with apple cider or a glass of Pinot Noir.
Talk about simply delicious—this four-ingredient recipe is a perfect side to any holiday meal. You can also double up on ingredients so you'll have leftover cheesy squash slices to top salads or layer onto sandwiches later in the week.
Acorn squash pairs perfectly with the fresh thyme, brown sugar, and butter in this fuss-free recipe. Serve it with fish, grilled chicken, or quiche.