8 Easy Acorn Squash Recipes You'll Serve Again and Again

There are a number of delicious ways to prepare raw acorn squash—from a quick roast on a sheet pan to pureeing it for soup, slicing it into salads, or stuffing it with goat cheese, nuts, or chorizo. You can bake it, braise it, or blend it up for mixing into desserts. Whatever method you choose, acorn squash recipes couldn’t be easier to make.

To prepare a roasted acorn squash for baking, cut off a quarter-inch from its top and bottom—this way, you'll have removed its stem and you'll have a flat, steady base for slicing. Peel the squash next (this isn't required; while the skin is totally edible, it is tough to chew and puree). Next, chop the squash in half lengthwise before scooping out the seeds from its core. Make sure to roast it cut-side up with plenty of olive oil, salt, and pepper (find complete instructions for cooking acorn squash in the oven here).