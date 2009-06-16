20-Minute Summer Meals

By Kate Merker and Sara Quessenberry
Updated June 30, 2016
Quentin Bacon
Quick, tasty meals that will leave you more time for what really matters (bike rides, daydreaming, the occasional nap).
From the Grill

Quentin Bacon

Chicken With Grilled Peaches and Arugula

From the Grill

Quentin Bacon

Grilled Pork Chops With Maple Syrup Sweet Potatoes

From the Grill

Quentin Bacon

Grilled Steak and Fennel With Lemon and Mozzarella

From the Grill

Quentin Bacon

Grilled Sausages and Polenta With Marinated Peppers

From the Grill

Quentin Bacon

Grilled Salmon With Cucumber and Celery Salad

From the Grill

Quentin Bacon

Grilled Bread With Zucchini, Ricotta, and Basil

From the Grill

Quentin Bacon

Halibut With Grilled Eggplant Salad

From the Grill

Quentin Bacon

Chicken Kebabs With Grilled Corn and Tomato Salad

From the Stove

Quentin Bacon

Seared Lamb With White Bean and Mint Salad

From the Stove

Quentin Bacon

Chicken Salad With Green Beans, Potatoes, and Peppers

From the Stove

Quentin Bacon

Shrimp With Carrot Slaw

From the Stove

Quentin Bacon

Mushroom and Poblano Tostada

From the Stove

Quentin Bacon

Mussels With Tomatoes and Olives

From the Stove

Quentin Bacon

Chicken Cutlets With Chickpea and Pesto Salad

From the Stove

Quentin Bacon

Steak With Spinach Couscous

From the Stove

Quentin Bacon

Pasta With Fresh Tomato Sauce

