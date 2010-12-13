20 Delicious Smoothie Recipes for the Perfect Blend Every Time

Smoothie recipes seem easy: combine fruit, vegetables, and a liquid. Then blend until creamy.

But the details of a smoothie are in the variables. Finding the just-right combination takes some trial and error. You may make your smoothie too sweet (bananas and pineapples seem extra sugary when frozen) or too tart (blackberries and blueberries do this). You might add too many greens (the flavor may be grassy) or too many chia seeds (slimy and thick). Fixing a recipe is as easy as adding something to balance what you don’t particularly like, or you can start with a simple smoothie recipe you know will work. We’ve tried all of these, and each has something special and unique for every taste.

This collection of fruit smoothie recipes features a variety of ingredient combinations. As you make these, you’ll learn about smoothie ratios that will help you when you decide to DIY your own blended fruit drink. Of course, you may also realize these smoothie recipes are so delicious and exciting that you turn to them again when you need an afternoon pick-me-up, a post-workout recovery, or even an after-dinner treat.

Related: 15 Healthy Breakfast Smoothies for When You Need a Quick Meal on the Go