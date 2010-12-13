20 Delicious Smoothie Recipes for the Perfect Blend Every Time
Smoothie recipes seem easy: combine fruit, vegetables, and a liquid. Then blend until creamy.
But the details of a smoothie are in the variables. Finding the just-right combination takes some trial and error. You may make your smoothie too sweet (bananas and pineapples seem extra sugary when frozen) or too tart (blackberries and blueberries do this). You might add too many greens (the flavor may be grassy) or too many chia seeds (slimy and thick). Fixing a recipe is as easy as adding something to balance what you don’t particularly like, or you can start with a simple smoothie recipe you know will work. We’ve tried all of these, and each has something special and unique for every taste.
This collection of fruit smoothie recipes features a variety of ingredient combinations. As you make these, you’ll learn about smoothie ratios that will help you when you decide to DIY your own blended fruit drink. Of course, you may also realize these smoothie recipes are so delicious and exciting that you turn to them again when you need an afternoon pick-me-up, a post-workout recovery, or even an after-dinner treat.
Related: 15 Healthy Breakfast Smoothies for When You Need a Quick Meal on the Go
Tropical Creamsicle Smoothie
You’ll be looking for reasons to enjoy this smoothie once you taste how incredibly complex it is. Sweet-tart mango hides a few better-for-you ingredients like carrots, apple cider vinegar, and raw honey. The light coconut milk that brings everything together adds lusciousness.
Get the Recipe: Tropical Creamsicle Smoothie
Strawberry Buttermilk Smoothie
This strawberry smoothie recipe features a fun flavor twist: tangy buttermilk. While buttermilk might seem a bit odd in a fruit drink, the thickness and flavor is very similar to Greek yogurt. You’ll notice this easy smoothie is quite rich, even for something with just five ingredients.
Get the Recipe: Strawberry Buttermilk Smoothies
Parsley, Pineapple, and Banana Smoothie
You may be familiar with parsley as the sprinkled topping on your spaghetti or the finishing touch to your soup, but in this banana smoothie recipe, parsley gets new life thanks to the helping hand of some sweet fruits. Chia seeds will turn thick and gelatinous when blended in with these ingredients, so don’t let the drink sit for long before enjoying.
Get the Recipe: Parsley, Pineapple, and Banana Smoothie
Pomegranate, Pink Grapefruit, and Beet Smoothie
Smoothie recipes with yogurt tend to be richer and creamier than ones made without it, and that’s precisely what you’ll find in this powerful pink smoothie. Whole milk Greek yogurt adds a dose of thickness, a bit of tang, and a lot of filling protein. The pomegranate juice and grapefruits are bright and invigorating. A little honey helps round out the juices’ bitter edges.
Get the Recipe: Pomegranate, Grapefruit, and Beet Smoothie
Pumpkin, Cashew, and Cinnamon Smoothie
This easy healthy smoothie recipe is a great example of how versatile blended fruit drinks can be. Smoothie staple, frozen bananas, are here, but everything else is a bit unique and special: cashew milk, pumpkin puree, and a bit of cinnamon. You’ll think you’re sipping on pumpkin pie, and that’s not at all a bad thing.
Get the Recipe: Pumpkin, Cashew, and Cinnamon Smoothie
Celery, Cucumber, and Pineapple Smoothie
This healthy smoothie is the ultimate in refreshing drinks. Frozen pineapple, juicy cucumber, and hydrating celery fill the beverage with flavor and nutrients. To round this out, herbaceous basil combines with zippy lime juice for a sweet-tart smoothie that’s unique and quenching.
Get the Recipe: Celery, Cucumber, and Pineapple Smoothie
Choco-Coco Smoothie
This simple smoothie recipe might be an excellent option for a post-dinner treat or an afternoon snack when you need a bit of a boost to get through the rest of the day. Light coconut milk is richer and creamier than regular milk, and yogurt adds extra body. If you like darker chocolate, you could use bittersweet chips in place of semisweet.
Get the Recipe: Choco-Coco Smoothie
Fresh Cranberry and Orange Smoothie
In the fall and winter, when peaches and watermelon are long gone, cranberries and citrus fruits show up in the produce section at your local supermarket. This smoothie recipe highlights those unique fruits, along with another quintessential fall ingredient: maple syrup.
Get the Recipe: Fresh Cranberry and Orange Smoothie
Meyer Lemon, Ginger, and Buttermilk Smoothie
Save this smoothie for winter, when Meyer lemons are in the grocery store and you need a good dose of vitamin C. That’s precisely what this smoothie delivers—along with a twist of fresh ginger and tangy buttermilk. No Meyer lemons? You can use one regular lemon with one small orange for similar flavor results.
Get the Recipe: Meyer Lemon, Ginger, and Buttermilk Smoothie
Creamy Date Smoothie
Dates are used frequently as an all-natural sweetener in baked goods. In this easy smoothie, they provide body and thickness, as well as robust, caramel-like flavor. If the dates don’t blend well, let them sit in the milk for 15 minutes before you press start on the blender. This will help soften them up.
Get the Recipe: Creamy Date Smoothie
Pear, Oat, and Maple Smoothie
Creamy oat milk is worth seeking out at your supermarket. Its rich, luscious mouthfeel makes this smoothie seem more decadent than its simple ingredient list implies. Pears aren’t a typical smoothie fruit, but they blend beautifully, without any grit, when combined with creamy Greek yogurt.
Get the Recipe: Pear, Oat, and Maple Smoothie
Gingery Berry and Oat Smoothie
Instead of eating a bowl of oatmeal for breakfast, blend those grains into a smoothie. A quick soak in water will soften them up so they break down smoothly with the berries and yogurt. For a richer finish, you can use oat milk in place of the water.
Get the Recipe: Ginger Berry and Oat Smoothie
Spiced Pumpkin Smoothie
Skip the coffee shop lines and enjoy your own pumpkin-spiced beverage with this fall-inspired smoothie. If you don’t have pumpkin, you can actually use cooked, pureed sweet potato in its place.
Get the Recipe: Spiced Pumpkin Smoothie
Kale-Apple Smoothie
Eat your greens and keep the doctor away with this healthy smoothie recipe. The balance of the bitter kale and the tart apple makes this smoothie sweet, but only just. It’s great if you are looking for a post-workout recovery drink or even something to sip on while you sort papers at the office. You can blend it, freeze it, and let it thaw for sipping later.
Get the Recipe: Kale-Apple Smoothie
Related: 5 Healthy Green Smoothie Recipes
Creamy Mango Smoothie
The texture of a ripe mango is everything you want in a smoothie—rich, creamy, and decadent. You don’t need to do much to this tropical fruit to make a great smoothie, so this recipe keeps the ingredient list short: just fruit, milk, yogurt, and a bit of honey with ice. If you want to keep this dairy-free, use coconut milk and yogurt in place of the cow’s milk.
Get the Recipe: Mango Smoothie
Carrot-Pineapple Smoothie
Capture sunshine in a smoothie with this healthy blended drink. Carrots’ delicate sweetness gets a chance to shine alongside fresh, zippy pineapple, bright orange juice, and a bit of banana. If you like your smoothie thicker, freeze the pineapple and banana in advance. Then combine with the other ingredients for an extra thick sweet-tart drink.
Get the Recipe: Carrot-Pineapple Smoothie
Banana-cashew smoothie
Cashews impart subtle nuttiness with a natural sweetness you won’t find in just any other nut. Get started on this recipe the night before by soaking the cashews until they’re tender enough to whir together with the banana and maple syrup. If you prefer a creamier finish, you can use cashew milk or almond milk in place of the water.
Get the Recipe: Banana-Cashew Smoothie
Raspberry and Nut Smoothie
Once you try nut butter in your smoothie, you may never make one without the creamy spread again. In this case, the peanut butter and jelly sandwich-inspired smoothie calls for almond or peanut butter, but you could use any you have on hand or make yourself, like pecan butter or cashew butter. The hint of sweetness from the berries matches the nuts for a stellar smoothie.
Get the Recipe: Raspberry and Nut Smoothie
Strawberry-Flax Smoothie
Flaxseed meal is a good source of heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids if you’re not keen on eating fish. You can actually use this ingredient in any smoothie you make for a boost of the better-for-you fats. Use this basic smoothie recipe as a template for your own DIY attempts, substituting the strawberries for any frozen fruit.
Get the Recipe: Strawberry-Flax Smoothie
Spinach, Grape, and Coconut Smoothie
Juicy green grapes cover the gentle tang of spinach in this simple smoothie recipe. The fruit is naturally hydrating, so consider this your smoothie of choice after exercise or a long hike. You can use any leafy green in place of spinach if you have something else on hand. Coconut milk adds a bit of creaminess, but coconut water would be even more enriching
Get the Recipe: Spinach, Grape, and Coconut Smoothie