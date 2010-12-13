20 Delicious Smoothie Recipes for the Perfect Blend Every Time

By Kimberly Holland
Updated: July 09, 2019
Getty Images

Smoothie recipes seem easy: combine fruit, vegetables, and a liquid. Then blend until creamy.

But the details of a smoothie are in the variables. Finding the just-right combination takes some trial and error. You may make your smoothie too sweet (bananas and pineapples seem extra sugary when frozen) or too tart (blackberries and blueberries do this). You might add too many greens (the flavor may be grassy) or too many chia seeds (slimy and thick). Fixing a recipe is as easy as adding something to balance what you don’t particularly like, or you can start with a simple smoothie recipe you know will work. We’ve tried all of these, and each has something special and unique for every taste.

This collection of fruit smoothie recipes features a variety of ingredient combinations. As you make these, you’ll learn about smoothie ratios that will help you when you decide to DIY your own blended fruit drink. Of course, you may also realize these smoothie recipes are so delicious and exciting that you turn to them again when you need an afternoon pick-me-up, a post-workout recovery, or even an after-dinner treat.

Related: 15 Healthy Breakfast Smoothies for When You Need a Quick Meal on the Go

Start Slideshow

1 of 21

Tropical Creamsicle Smoothie

Greg DuPree

You’ll be looking for reasons to enjoy this smoothie once you taste how incredibly complex it is. Sweet-tart mango hides a few better-for-you ingredients like carrots, apple cider vinegar, and raw honey. The light coconut milk that brings everything together adds lusciousness.

Get the Recipe: Tropical Creamsicle Smoothie

 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 21

Strawberry Buttermilk Smoothie

Levi Brown

This strawberry smoothie recipe features a fun flavor twist: tangy buttermilk. While buttermilk might seem a bit odd in a fruit drink, the thickness and flavor is very similar to Greek yogurt. You’ll notice this easy smoothie is quite rich, even for something with just five ingredients.

Get the Recipe: Strawberry Buttermilk Smoothies

3 of 21

Parsley, Pineapple, and Banana Smoothie

Danny Kim

You may be familiar with parsley as the sprinkled topping on your spaghetti or the finishing touch to your soup, but in this banana smoothie recipe, parsley gets new life thanks to the helping hand of some sweet fruits. Chia seeds will turn thick and gelatinous when blended in with these ingredients, so don’t let the drink sit for long before enjoying.

Get the Recipe: Parsley, Pineapple, and Banana Smoothie

Advertisement

4 of 21

Pomegranate, Pink Grapefruit, and Beet Smoothie

Sarah Karnasiewicz

Smoothie recipes with yogurt tend to be richer and creamier than ones made without it, and that’s precisely what you’ll find in this powerful pink smoothie. Whole milk Greek yogurt adds a dose of thickness, a bit of tang, and a lot of filling protein. The pomegranate juice and grapefruits are bright and invigorating. A little honey helps round out the juices’ bitter edges.

Get the Recipe: Pomegranate, Grapefruit, and Beet Smoothie

5 of 21

Pumpkin, Cashew, and Cinnamon Smoothie

Sarah Karnasiewicz

This easy healthy smoothie recipe is a great example of how versatile blended fruit drinks can be. Smoothie staple, frozen bananas, are here, but everything else is a bit unique and special: cashew milk, pumpkin puree, and a bit of cinnamon. You’ll think you’re sipping on pumpkin pie, and that’s not at all a bad thing.

Get the Recipe: Pumpkin, Cashew, and Cinnamon Smoothie

6 of 21

Celery, Cucumber, and  Pineapple Smoothie

Levi Brown

This healthy smoothie is the ultimate in refreshing drinks. Frozen pineapple, juicy cucumber, and hydrating celery fill the beverage with flavor and nutrients. To round this out, herbaceous basil combines with zippy lime juice for a sweet-tart smoothie that’s unique and quenching.

Get the Recipe: Celery, Cucumber, and Pineapple Smoothie

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 21

Choco-Coco Smoothie

Sarah Karnasiewicz

This simple smoothie recipe might be an excellent option for a post-dinner treat or an afternoon snack when you need a bit of a boost to get through the rest of the day. Light coconut milk is richer and creamier than regular milk, and yogurt adds extra body. If you like darker chocolate, you could use bittersweet chips in place of semisweet.

Get the Recipe: Choco-Coco Smoothie

8 of 21

Fresh Cranberry and Orange Smoothie

Sarah Karnasiewicz

In the fall and winter, when peaches and watermelon are long gone, cranberries and citrus fruits show up in the produce section at your local supermarket. This smoothie recipe highlights those unique fruits, along with another quintessential fall ingredient: maple syrup.

Get the Recipe: Fresh Cranberry and Orange Smoothie

9 of 21

Meyer Lemon, Ginger, and Buttermilk Smoothie

Sarah Karnasiewicz

Save this smoothie for winter, when Meyer lemons are in the grocery store and you need a good dose of vitamin C. That’s precisely what this smoothie delivers—along with a twist of fresh ginger and tangy buttermilk. No Meyer lemons? You can use one regular lemon with one small orange for similar flavor results.

Get the Recipe: Meyer Lemon, Ginger, and Buttermilk Smoothie

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 21

Creamy Date Smoothie

Grant Cornett

Dates are used frequently as an all-natural sweetener in baked goods. In this easy smoothie, they provide body and thickness, as well as robust, caramel-like flavor. If the dates don’t blend well, let them sit in the milk for 15 minutes before you press start on the blender. This will help soften them up.

Get the Recipe: Creamy Date Smoothie

11 of 21

Pear, Oat, and Maple Smoothie

Sarah Karnasiewicz

Creamy oat milk is worth seeking out at your supermarket. Its rich, luscious mouthfeel makes this smoothie seem more decadent than its simple ingredient list implies. Pears aren’t a typical smoothie fruit, but they blend beautifully, without any grit, when combined with creamy Greek yogurt.

Get the Recipe: Pear, Oat, and Maple Smoothie

12 of 21

Gingery Berry and Oat Smoothie

Grant Cornett

Instead of eating a bowl of oatmeal for breakfast, blend those grains into a smoothie. A quick soak in water will soften them up so they break down smoothly with the berries and yogurt. For a richer finish, you can use oat milk in place of the water.

Get the Recipe: Ginger Berry and Oat Smoothie

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 21

Spiced Pumpkin Smoothie

Grant Cornett

Skip the coffee shop lines and enjoy your own pumpkin-spiced beverage with this fall-inspired smoothie. If you don’t have pumpkin, you can actually use cooked, pureed sweet potato in its place.

Get the Recipe: Spiced Pumpkin Smoothie

14 of 21

Kale-Apple Smoothie

Grant Cornett

Eat your greens and keep the doctor away with this healthy smoothie recipe. The balance of the bitter kale and the tart apple makes this smoothie sweet, but only just. It’s great if you are looking for a post-workout recovery drink or even something to sip on while you sort papers at the office. You can blend it, freeze it, and let it thaw for sipping later.

Get the Recipe: Kale-Apple Smoothie

Related: 5 Healthy Green Smoothie Recipes

15 of 21

Creamy Mango Smoothie

Grant Cornett

The texture of a ripe mango is everything you want in a smoothie—rich, creamy, and decadent. You don’t need to do much to this tropical fruit to make a great smoothie, so this recipe keeps the ingredient list short: just fruit, milk, yogurt, and a bit of honey with ice. If you want to keep this dairy-free, use coconut milk and yogurt in place of the cow’s milk.

Get the Recipe: Mango Smoothie

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 21

Carrot-Pineapple Smoothie

Grant Cornett

Capture sunshine in a smoothie with this healthy blended drink. Carrots’ delicate sweetness gets a chance to shine alongside fresh, zippy pineapple, bright orange juice, and a bit of banana. If you like your smoothie thicker, freeze the pineapple and banana in advance. Then combine with the other ingredients for an extra thick sweet-tart drink.

Get the Recipe: Carrot-Pineapple Smoothie

 

17 of 21

Banana-cashew smoothie

Grant Cornett

Cashews impart subtle nuttiness with a natural sweetness you won’t find in just any other nut. Get started on this recipe the night before by soaking the cashews until they’re tender enough to whir together with the banana and maple syrup. If you prefer a creamier finish, you can use cashew milk or almond milk in place of the water.

Get the Recipe: Banana-Cashew Smoothie

18 of 21

Raspberry and Nut Smoothie

Grant Cornett

Once you try nut butter in your smoothie, you may never make one without the creamy spread again. In this case, the peanut butter and jelly sandwich-inspired smoothie calls for almond or peanut butter, but you could use any you have on hand or make yourself, like pecan butter or cashew butter. The hint of sweetness from the berries matches the nuts for a stellar smoothie.

Get the Recipe: Raspberry and Nut Smoothie

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 21

Strawberry-Flax Smoothie

Grant Cornett

Flaxseed meal is a good source of heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids if you’re not keen on eating fish. You can actually use this ingredient in any smoothie you make for a boost of the better-for-you fats. Use this basic smoothie recipe as a template for your own DIY attempts, substituting the strawberries for any frozen fruit.

Get the Recipe: Strawberry-Flax Smoothie

20 of 21

Spinach, Grape, and Coconut Smoothie

Grant Cornett

Juicy green grapes cover the gentle tang of spinach in this simple smoothie recipe. The fruit is naturally hydrating, so consider this your smoothie of choice after exercise or a long hike. You can use any leafy green in place of spinach if you have something else on hand. Coconut milk adds a bit of creaminess, but coconut water would be even more enriching

Get the Recipe: Spinach, Grape, and Coconut Smoothie

 

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Food

All Topics in Food

Advertisement