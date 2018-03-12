Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

From pizza deals to tasty pies for just $3.14, there are Pi Day deals for everyone (regardless of math skill...). Here's everything you should know for Pi Day 2019.

March 14 marks a big day for both math and dessert lovers everywhere. Why? Because March 14, or 3.14, represents Pi Day, which happens to be a great excuse to eat some delicious pie.

“Pi Day is celebrated on March 14th (3/14) around the world,” PiDay.org, the authority on all things pi, explained. “Pi (Greek letter 'π') is the symbol used in mathematics to represent a constant—the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter—which is approximately 3.14159.”

Importantly, the group added, “Pi Day is an annual opportunity for math enthusiasts to recite the infinite digits of pi, talk to their friends about math, and to eat pie.”

Want to know more about pi and how to appropriately celebrate this day? Here’s everything you need to know about the holiday on March 14, like what kinds of pizza and dessert pies you can score for less.

2019 Pi Day Deals to Help You Celebrate

It seems like anywhere offering pizza or dessert pie of any kind will likely be offering a deal. For starters, here are some of the most popular Pi Day 2019 deals to take advantage of.

Pieology Pizzeria: Buy one artisan thin crust pizza at Pieology and get another for only $3.14 on March 14.

California Pizza Kitchen: Participating locations are offering a slice of key lime pie for $3.14.

Stop & Shop: The supermarket chain is selling three flavors of 8-inch pies for just $3.14 in honor of Pi Day 2019. Stop into any location and choose between apple. dutch apple, and pumpkin pies.

Hungry Howie's Pizza: The pizza deal has already started, so you can get in on this Pi Day activity ASAP. Now through the end of March 14, you can add a medium single-topping pizza for $3.14 when you purchase any full-price Howie Bread at participating locations.

Whole Foods: In honor of Pi Day 2019, participating Whole Foods locations will discount select bakery pies by $3.14.

The Pie Hole: The pie and coffee shop has a few ways you can celebrate Pi Day 2019. For the standard Pi Day price of $3.14, you can get a mini key lime pie or four pie holes. The Pie Hole also created a special drink for Pi Day celebrations called Einstein Lemonade. Check out if there's a location near you where you can get scoop up some of the delicious pi day pie offers.

Uber Eats: The meal-delivery service is offering a $3.14 discount on all pizza orders placed through the app from March 13 to March 17, 2019 when you use the promo code PIDAY19.

Boston Market: For National Pi Day, you can buy one pot pie and soda and get an additional pot pie for free from Boston Market now through March 14, 2019. To capitalize on this Pi Day deal, download or print this coupon first.

Blaze Pizza: To get Blaze Pizza's Pi Day deal, first download the Blaze Pizza app prior to March 14. All day long at participating locations, you'll be able to get any pizza for $3.14 (with a limit of one per customer).

No Pi Day deals near you? You can still get in on the Pi Day fun without paying full price. Just make your own celebration!

Celebrate Pi Day 2019 at Home

If you’re up for a homegrown Pi Day celebration, try cooking up this creamy coconut pie for the big day. If that Pi Day activity isn't quite theright fit, here are 10 easy pie recipes to try instead.

And, if you really, really, want to up the ante on Pi Day, here are a few things to order on Amazon to make the holiday even more spectacular.

Pi Day Balloons

Go ahead and show off your love of math and the 3.14 magical number with a set of large, colorful balloons you can display throughout the party.

It Happened One Pi Day Book

Want to share your love of Pi with the little ones in your life? Gift them the book It Happened One Pi Day: The Easy Way to Memorize Pi to get their little minds working.

Pi Day Pie Pan

Forget an plain old circle pie pan. This Pi Day, go big or go home with a pi-shaped pan fit for all your baking needs. If baking in this symbolic pan isn't the perfect Pi Day activity, we don't know what is.

OK, now that your celebratory needs are taken care of, here's everything else you should know about Pi Day on March 14.

Albert Einstein's birthday is Pi Day.

Beyond denoting the date that coincides with 3.14, March 14 also marks another big day: Albert Einstein’s birthday. That’s right: On March 14, 1879, Albert Einstein was born at his family's home in Ulm, Germany. Quite the serendipitous birthday, no?

Pi goes way, way deeper than 3.14.

Pi, PiDay.org explained, has been calculated to over “one trillion digits beyond its decimal point.” It is both an “irrational and transcendental number,” meaning its digits will continue infinitely without repetition or pattern. However, in practice, just a few digits of pi are needed for typical mathematical calculations–which is why you usually see the mathematical constant represented as 3.14159.