Panera Just Announced Nationwide Delivery—and Free Soup!

Now you don't even have to hop in the car to get your You Pick Two fix.

Rain in the forecast? Stuck at work? You can still have your bread bowl and eat it too. Today, beloved clean-food chain Panera announced expansion of its delivery service to an unprecedented 43 states nationwide. And to celebrate, they're giving away a free cup of soup with each delivery.

Best of all, you don't even need to place a phone call. Panera on demand is a digital service, available via the brand's mobile app ( for iPhone and Android) or on Panera's on-site ordering hub. There, you can select from Panera's full, all-natural, preservative-free menu— and customize to your heart's content. Dressing on the side? You got it. Substitute whole grain for a baguette—and extra napkins? Check and check. You Pick Two—or you pick anything, really—and Panera will text you when your order is on its way.

And if you place your order on Wednesday, May 9, Panera will sweeten the deal by including one free cup of soup (its most popular item!) per delivery. All you have to do is order a separate menu item, then place the cup of soup in your virtual cart and input code "PANERADELIVERS" at checkout. The soup will be free of charge, but delivery fees do apply.

While the complimentary soup is one day only, Panera is committed to nationwide delivery. Since launching limited door-to-door service a few years ago, the brand saw sales of its famous sandwiches, soups, salads, and baked goods skyrocket. The service has even been responsible for creating 13,000 jobs across the country, according to Panera.