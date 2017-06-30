We’re Obsessed With the Newest Oreo Flavor

The Oreo’s team has done it again. From Cookies & Crème to Firework Oreo’s (perfect for the Fourth of July!), the creative juices won’t stop flowing over at Oreo HQ. But the flavorful fun doesn’t stop there. They just released a new variation of the standard cookie, and you’ll never guess what it is. What’s mocha-flavored and sandwiched between crunchy, chocolate cookies? Mocha Oreos.

Dunkin’ Donuts and Oreo teamed up this summer to create a sugary hybrid, and the result is surprisingly delicious. In between the two original, chocolate cookies is a mocha-flavored “crème”—and yes, these mocha Oreos are vegan.

The combination is reminiscent of coffee cookies and crème, and our team at Real Simple had nothing bad to say. Here are just a few (mostly) positive opinions:

“I liked this quite a bit, although it was very light on the mocha so it didn’t taste too much different than a classic Oreo! There was just a hint of coffee flavor (mostly in the aftertaste), and I wish there was more. They left the standard chocolate cookie, thank goodness.” –Wendy Granger, photo editor

“This flavor is surprisingly tasty! Unlike some of their other creations, the mocha is understated and not overpowering. I didn’t love the aftertaste, however.” –Grace Elkus, associate editor

“I'm very skeptical of the new and unusual flavors, but this one isn't bad. It tastes like a good, strong coffee ice cream. But that espresso taste really does linger... maybe a little too long!” –Brigitt Earley, deputy editor