Its official opening was Monday, and already Magnolia Table—the latest endeavor from serial entrepreneurs Chip and Joanna Gaines—is making waves in Waco, Texas. The new restaurant serves an assortment of hearty Southern-style breakfast and lunch dishes (think Joanna’s own buttermilk biscuits, avocado toast, and a pimento cheese sandwich), but its impeccable décor undoubtedly steals the show.

Every square inch of the restaurant is photo-ready, and the space incorporates many of Joanna’s signature interior design flourishes that Fixer Upper fans already know and love: lofty ceilings with exposed beams, fresh white walls, custom tiling, subway tiles, and graphic text displays that perfectly convey Chip and Joanna’s policy of generosity, community, and hospitality. Scroll on for a peek inside:

This sign is sure to become iconic—expect to see pictures of it all over your feeds as more and more people flock to the restaurant.

A friendly reminder that Magnolia Table is all about the most important meal of the day. (Also, get ready to fall in love with all the retro diner flourishes Joanna has incorporated into the space.)

Banquette seating, a large community table, white subway tiles, and a graphic reminder to welcome others? This is peak Joanna Gaines.

Joanna’s penchant for indoor plants has even made it into the space. And check out those ceilings!