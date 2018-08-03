Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Le Creuset is introducing a new line that combines two major trends, and we couldn’t be more excited.

Le Creuset is officially launching the most fashion-forward cookware line: ombré pastels. Following the success of their Sorbet collection (which of course included a Millennial pink colorway), the makers of one of our favorite dutch ovens is introducing Ombré by Le Creuset.

The line will feature three different colorways, all with gradients from dark to light. Ombré Pink, Ombré Blue and Ombré Grey all feature the hue saturated at the bottom of the pieces, and then fade to almost white at the very top of the lid.

Each variation will come in two sizes of Le Creuset’s classic Round Dutch Oven, a 4½ quart option, which serves about 4 to 5 people, and a 7¼ option, which serves about 7 to 8 people. Le Creuset’s signature saucepan will also be available in each color.