You Only Need 1 Tablespoon of This Ultra-Concentrated Coffee to Make Gourmet Drinks

I’ll admit it. I can be a bit of a snob when it comes to coffee. I’m no barista or bean origin expert, but when I make my own brew at home, I’m loyal to my tried and true French press for strong, flavorful coffee that’s good enough to drink black. And you definitely don’t want to get me started on Keurig coffee makers or instant coffee packets. So when I recently discovered a new breed of coffee entirely, I was skeptical, but intrigued.

Jot ultra coffee is a beverage that’s advertised as pure, super concentrated coffee and comes ready to use in a small bottle. Twenty times more concentrated than traditional coffee, it's the result of a new extraction method involving what the brand calls “reverse gravitational extraction.” Basically, it’s like making a large upside-down espresso in slow motion. But there’s no need to fuss over the details—all you really need to know is that a single tablespoon of Jot coffee can be crafted into an espresso, americano, cappuccino, latte, or even affogato in a snap.

The modern coffee concoction simply contains water and coffee made from organic and sustainable Fair Trade beans from Central and South America. It comes in a 6.8-ounce bottle, which is enough liquid gold to produce 14 cups of delicious coffee. And while the site provides some recipe suggestions, the caffeinated beverage possibilities are virtually endless.

For instance, you can mix one tablespoon of Jot ultra coffee with three ounces of hot water for a quick shot of espresso; make it nine ounces of hot water and you’ve got yourself a handcrafted americano, and if you swap water for milk, a latte awaits. Pour your creations over ice or drink them piping hot. Either way, they’ll taste far superior to your regular pot of coffee.

Trust me, since trying Jot out for myself, I haven’t been turning to my French press nearly as much as I normally do. I’ve been treating myself to iced almond milk lattes topped with cinnamon, which makes my kitchen feel a little bit more like the local coffee shops I’m missing so much right now.

The best part is that I can enjoy these elevated coffee drinks without buying an expensive espresso machine—not that my tiny New York City apartment has the counterspace for one anyways. One bottle of Jot (which works out to about two weeks’ worth of coffee) costs $24, and you can save a few bucks when you subscribe for regular delivery. Order a bottle today to upgrade your at-home coffee game.

