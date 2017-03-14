The Internet Is Obsessed With This New Pringles Flavor

The new variety adds to Pringle’s long list of flavors, including the five launched under the Pringle’s LOUD brand in January. (And before that, there was Dill Pickle, Loaded Baked Potato, and even Cheese Burger). We first caught wind of the potential for a new flavor in August, when Walgreens tweeted that they would be launching an exclusive flavor in March. The company asked their Twitter followers to vote in a poll, which included eight potential flavors: Jamaican Jerk, Sweet Thai Chili, Original Hot Sauce, Cheddar BBQ, Sizzlin' Sweet & Sour, Beef & Cheddar, Bacon & Swiss, and Maple Bacon.



Technically, Cheddar BBQ won the poll with 36%, Sizzlin’ Sweet & Sour came in second with 34%, Maple Bacon ranked third with 28%, and Jamaican Jerk ranked fourth with 25%. Though its unclear what happened to the second two ideas, both Cheddar BBQ and Jamaican Jerk are now currently on shelves at Walgreens stores nationwide.