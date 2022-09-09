How to Store Blueberries So They Stay Juicy and Delicious

Make the most of blueberry season this year!

By
Phoebe Fry
Phoebe Fry
Phoebe Fry

Phoebe Fry is a graduate of Barnard College, where she studied English Language & Literature, and Ballymaloe Cookery School in County Cork, Ireland, where she completed a 12-week certificate course. Throughout her college years, she took advantage of her location in New York City and held various roles at companies in the food media space, from the James Beard Foundation to Real Simple, to a position as cookbook author Vallery Lomas' assistant. She has experience in marketing, foundation work, social media, recipe development, recipe testing, editorial, and more. Phoebe presently works as a line cook in New York City. She also writes a Substack newsletter, and contributes to Real Simple as a freelance food writer.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on September 9, 2022

Tart, juicy, and gem-like, blueberries are an absolute delight. Whether you eat them on their own or fold them into pancake batter or cook them down into jam, blueberries taste like pure summer. Unfortunately, blueberries don't last very long once they've been picked, so it's best to eat them quickly before they turn into mush. To buy yourself some time, here are our best tips for storing blueberries to keep them fresh for as long as possible.

How to Store Blueberries

First things first, buy the nicest-looking blueberries you can find. Avoid berries that look fuzzy, soft, or wrinkly—signs that they're either rotten or almost rotten. When you get home, go through the berries and remove any bad ones that may have been hiding. Mold travels fast, so it's best to get ahead of the problem. To avoid mold development, avoid rinsing the berries until right before you're ready to eat them. When it comes to preserving fresh blueberries, moisture is the enemy!

Choose a container with good airflow (like the pint the berries came in!), and line it with a paper towel to absorb excess moisture. Add the berries, then place on a shelf in the refrigerator. A shelf is better than the crisper drawer because there's better air circulation. Stored in this way, you can expect blueberries to last about a week.

Can You Freeze Blueberries?

Yes! If you have fresh blueberries around and won't have time to eat them, go ahead and freeze them for your future self. Once frozen, they'll stay good for a few months at least. The texture will change, but they'll be perfect for whizzing into smoothies or adding to baked goods.

You don't need to thaw frozen blueberries for most applications (they'll thaw in the process!), but if a recipe calls for fresh blueberries, you might want to mimic freshness by thawing some frozen berries. Just place them in a colander and run some cool water over them, and they'll have thawed before you know it.

How to freeze blueberries:

Was this page helpful?
Related Articles
overhead view of raw asparagus on a teal textured background
How to Store Asparagus So It Stays Crisp
Garlic
How to Store Garlic So It Stays Potent and Fresh
Green apples
How to Store Apples So They Stay Crisp
Fresh cherries in a blue bowl.
How to Store Cherries So They Last Beyond Summer
Beautiful pattern with fresh watermelon slices on yellow bright background. Top View.
How to Store Watermelon So It Stays Juicy and Fresh
how-to-store-foods-in-the-fridge
The Ultimate Guide to Storing Every Type of Food in the Refrigerator for Long-Lasting Freshness
Organized freezer interior with stacked food containers, resealable bags, ice trays, frozen vegetable bags, and ice cream
How to Freeze (and Thaw) Food—Plus How to Keep Your Freezer Organized
fresh strawberry isolated on 3d pedestal
How to Store Strawberries So They Won't Spoil Quickly
Green Avocados On A Light Background.
How to Store Avocados So They Stay Fresh for as Long as Possible
A pile of potatoes on a table top
How to Store Potatoes So They Won't Sprout
Sweet peach fruit in tray on white wooden table
How to Store Peaches So They Don't Bruise
Chicken Noodle Soup
20 Make-Ahead Family Recipes
frozen salmon defrosting
How to Defrost Fish Fast and Safely (and Other Frozen Seafood)
A silo of a sliced cucumber on a yellow background
How to Store Cucumbers—Including Tips on How to Freeze Them
Bowl of heirloom tomatoes on blue background
How to Store Tomatoes So They Don't Get Mealy
Rubbermaid 2114737 FreshWorks Produce Saver, Medium and Large Storage Containers
Shopping Editors Love These Produce Savers That Keep Raspberries, Lettuce, and Peppers Fresh for Weeks