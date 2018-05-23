It’s Official: Wine Slushies Are My Summer Drink Obsession

A bottle of wine and a bag of frozen fruit are all you need to get a the party started this summer.

Remember Frosé? That’s a silly question. Of course you remember frosé. It was everywhere last summer. It was unavoidable. It was...a really good idea. Thank goodness it opened our eyes to the idea of combining everything we love about frozen drinks (Brain freeze! Booze! Summer fruit! Straws!) with our favorite shade of summer.

But why should the pink wine have all the fun? Building on the most famous frosé recipe in all the land (ours), I came up with a few riffs for the other colors in the wine rainbow.

To be clear, this is not the time to pull out the fancy bottles from the wine cellar. For goodness sake, don’t spend more than $10 to $12 on a bottle of wine that you’re going to blend with fruit, sugar, and vodka. Choose fruity varietals—Sauvignon Blanc for white; Pinot Noir for red— as the added fruit will highlight those notes in the wine.

Start by freezing your wine—but don't stick the whole bottle in the freezer! The results would not be pretty. Instead, pour the wine into ice cube trays and freeze until firm.

Next, pick your fruit. Think about the color of the wine you’re starting with and choose accordingly: for red wine, use rich dark fruits like cherries or blackberries; for white wine, opt for green grapes or pineapple. Stick with strawberries or raspberries for the frosé. Basically, think about your sangria of choice and go from there. You can use fresh fruit if you have a surplus (plus it makes a nice garnish) but I like to use frozen fruit instead. Frozen fruit just ensures that the slushie stays cold and icy from first sip to last.

Combine the wine cubes and frozen fruit (about 10 ounces fruit per 750ml bottle of wine) in a blender. Add a tablespoon of sugar, a splash of vodka (a ¼ cup ought to do) and blend until smooth. Pour into glasses or patio-safe cups and garnish with a piece of fruit.

Wine slushies are a cool way to get a party started, but it’s also a good idea to keep some wine cubes in the freezer at all times so you can whip up a personal slushie any time the mood strikes. Pro tip.