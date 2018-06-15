The Easiest Way to Segment an Orange
Master one technique and use it to cut oranges, grapefruits, cara caras and more.
Segmented oranges (and other citrus like grapefruits, lemons, and limes) might seem like the stuff of haute cuisine or retro desserts, aka, never to be achieved in your home. It’s actually simple to extract segments from citrus with the right steps. Once you’ve got the hang of the method, you might find the uses for citrus segments are endless. Toss grapefruit with mint and avocado for a fresh summer salad, or pile oranges and whipped cream atop a pavlova. Even chopped lemon segments put a fresh twist on juice.
Get clean, juicy segments with these easy steps.
Step 1: With a sharp chef’s knife or serrated knife, cut a slice off the top and bottom of the orange. Stand it upright on one of the cut ends.
Step 2: Working from top to bottom and following the curve of the orange, remove strips of the peel, including the white pith, to reveal the orange flesh.
Step 3: Working over a bowl, hold the orange in one hand. Make a cut on both sides of each segment along the membrane. Release the segment into the bowl and repeat, making your way around the fruit.