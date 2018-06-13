The Healthy Chocolate Snack My Coworkers and I Can’t Stop Eating

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Finding something to healthy to snack on once 3 p.m. rolls around is challenging at most offices. Luckily here at my desk in the food department at Real Simple, there are snacks galore. One of my daily tasks, as the intern, is to go through all of the new product samples we receive for testing. Obviously I have to taste test most of them to make sure they aren’t poisonous, just like my parents used to do with my ice cream. And through this very scientific process, I discovered our office's newest obsession.

When I first picked up Undercover Quinoa, I didn't know what to expect. I thought the dark chocolate covering the puffed quinoa pieces might be waxy and taste artificial like the chocolate you find coating the bottoms of granola bars. I expected the quinoa to get stuck in my teeth and be hard to chew. But I was pleasantly surprised, and now I can't stop eating them.

Undercover Quinoa Dark Chocolate + Sea Salt Crispy Quinoa Snack is delightfully crispy, wonderfully chocolatey and pleasantly salty. I had found my new go-to sweet snack. Between the antioxidants that dark chocolate boasts and the omega-3 fatty acids of quinoa, I felt pretty good about it, too. So I passed it around the office for everyone to try. Each person I brought it to started out dubious, but then their eyes widened the second they crunched down.

We went through the first bag in one afternoon, and then moved on to the other flavors we had. Milk Chocolate Crispy Quinoa Snack tastes like childhood Halloween mini crunch bars, and the Dark Chocolate + Blueberry Crispy Quinoa Snack adds in tart dried blueberries for a surprising textural element.

As packaged foods go, Undercover Quinoa is a pretty smart and satisfying choice to sweet-tooth cravings. It's gluten-free, and the list of ingredients for each flavor is exceptionally short—meaning minimal junk. And the serving size is pretty substantial, so it will be sure to fill you up and prevent another snack attack later in the day. If you want to sample the snack for a fraction of the price, you can buymini versions of Undercover Quinoa too.

RELATED: The 4 Trader Joe’s Snacks You've Never Tried—But Should Immediately