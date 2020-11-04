This Beloved Coffee Maker Just Sold Out on Amazon—Here’s How You Can Still Buy It

Few things feel worse than dumping out half a pot of stale coffee at the end of a long day. Though you probably didn’t need the extra caffeine in your system, it hurts to watch all that liquid gold swirl down the drain knowing it wouldn’t have tasted fresh the next morning. At face value, a single-serve coffee maker might seem like a simple solution to this first-world problem, but some of us crave the security of knowing we could brew up an entire carafe at a moment’s notice.
But what if there’s a top-of-the-line coffee maker that can do both for a mere $60?
The Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer Coffee Maker can whip up a single-serve cup of joe or an entire 12-cup pot with the simple twist of a knob. Before brewing, select from one of two strength options—regular or bold—and fill one of the two sides with your favorite ground coffee (you can also use a soft pod on the single-serve side), followed by the advised amount of water. Its fully programmable control panel is equipped with hour and minute buttons that can schedule a brewing time up to 24 hours beforehand.
To buy: $60; walmart.com.
More than 1,400 Walmart shoppers have left glowing reviews of the two-in-one coffee maker. “I love this thing! During the week I can grab my cup of coffee and go without wasting the rest of the pot,” one reviewer wrote. “And on the weekends when everyone is home we can share the big pot. Its sleek design even matches my stainless steel appliances!”
Others say they love the versatility of the coffee maker’s single-serve side. “Looks great and works great! I especially love the single-serve basket so that I can control the amount of coffee I use,” said a shopper. Grab the Hamilton Beach 2-Way Brewer for just $60 right now. Since it’s sold out on sites like Amazon, be sure to add it to cart ASAP to start brewing the perfect amount of rich, delicious coffee every single time.