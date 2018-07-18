The Glass Storage Containers That Broke Our Instagram Are Back in Stock
Until now, the chic glass storage containers featured in our June issue were sold out.
When our June 2018 issue came out, readers loved the beautiful glass storage containers our Lemony Cucumber-and-Herb Pasta Salad was photographed in. So much so that our Instagram feed was filled with feedback: "I’d love to know where to buy containers like that!” “Need a link to buy those storage containers!!” “I’m in love with these storage containers!” (The pasta salad turned out to be the most clicked on recipe we published in June.)
Until now, the glass storage containers were sold out...but they're finally back in stock!
The Connect Container Trio storage containers ($90, amara.com) come in a set of three and are made of responsibly-sourced ash wood and mouth-blown glass. These handmade glass storage containers are stackable, making organization a breeze. We get why everyone went wild about them: They’re gorgeous, but they’re also convenient. You can use them as serving bowls, even straight out of the fridge, or to tote salads to a potluck. My favorite part? They show off your culinary creations in a chic way.
Besides the pasta salad that started it all, recipes like the Summer’s End Ratatouille, German Beet-And-Potato Salad, Summer Tacos with Scallion-Peanut Relish, and sweet vanilla peaches soaked in rosé will shine in your new containers. Show them off at a picnic, use them as meal prep containers, or store leftovers in them.
Here's something else: These stackable glass storage containers can help keep other parts of your home or office organized, not just in the kitchen.