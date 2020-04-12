New Uses for Kitchen Things

Most Recent

Here’s What to Do With All Those Leftover Takeout Chopsticks

Here’s What to Do With All Those Leftover Takeout Chopsticks

Repurpose your surplus—these hacks will be helpful long after the takeout arrives.
3 Creative Ways to Use Lego Bricks Around the House

3 Creative Ways to Use Lego Bricks Around the House

Believe it or not, they’re not just for kids.
The 5 Best New Uses for Old Things

The 5 Best New Uses for Old Things

We asked; you voted. Here, your favorite double-duty household items of all time.
23 New Uses for Serving Pieces

23 New Uses for Serving Pieces

Turn underused possessions into daily assets with these innovative ideas.
New Uses for Aluminum Foil

New Uses for Aluminum Foil

It's a versatile kitchen tool, used for everything from holding in heat to protecting your pans―but it also removes wrinkles, scrubs glassware, and more.
New Uses for Everyday Tools

New Uses for Everyday Tools

Nine everyday items that perform surprising functions in the kitchen.

More New Uses for Kitchen Things

4 Ideas for Your Ice Cream Maker

Repurpose Rarely Used Appliances

Surprising things you can do with your ice cream maker, rice cooker, waffle iron, and milkshake machine.
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com